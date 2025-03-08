Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Lady Gaga Drops "Joker 2" Jokes & More in Opening Monologue

Saturday Night Live host/musical guest Lady Gaga joked about Joker: Folie à Deux, how she's one step closer to being an "EGORT," and more.

After a huge anniversary weekend celebration that included a concert at NYC's Radio City Music Hall, a complete reairing of the first show of what was then known simply as Saturday Night, and a three-hour-plus primetime celebration that still has folks talking, NBC's Saturday Night Live returned at the beginning of the month with host Shane Gillis (Netflix's Tires) and musical guest Tate McRae. That brings us to this weekend, with singer, songwriter, and actress Lady Gaga pulling double duty as host and musical guest – and today being International Women's Day only makes tonight's show that much better. After a strong cold open, Gaga took to the stage for a monologue that was a perfect mix of laughs and cheers (way more than what could be said about last week's monologue).

In terms of her history with SNL, Gaga was able to weave a laugh out of the uncomfortable fact that R. Kelly was the musical guest for her 2013 show. "I'm so happy to be back at 'SNL.' The last time I hosted was in 2013. And every aspect of my performance aged amazingly," Gaga shared before nervously adding, "Because there's no need to Google 'SNL 2013 Lady Gaga featuring R. Kelly.' I won't bring it up!" And while the honored actress has more than enough quality work on her resume to have fun with, Gaga wasn't afraid to go the Joker: Folie à Deux route. "Anyways, I'm an actor now. And I've been very diligent about selecting films that can showcase my craft as a serious actor, films such as 'Joker 2,'" Gaga continued, getting an oddly positive reaction from the crowd – and then a laugh with her follow-up: "Apparently people thought it was awesome."

Gaga even brought up how the film was "honored" by the Razzie Awards, noting that "Joaquin [Phoenix, Gaga's co-star in the film] and I even got nominated for a Razzie, which is an award for the worst film of the year. We won for worst screen duo. But joke's on them. I love winning things! And my Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT. It's like an EGOT, but it's hurtful." Here's a look at Gaga's monologue from earlier tonight:

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

