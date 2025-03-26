Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Midweek: Sarah Sherman Runs "Anora" Idea by Mikey Madison

SNL star Sarah Sherman has an "Anora"-related idea to run past host Mikey Madison in the midweek sketch that was released earlier today.

Article Summary SNL returns this weekend with host Mikey Madison and musical guest Morgan Wallen after a two-week break.

Sarah Sherman pitches an "Anora" idea during a midweek sketch featuring Madison.

Upcoming SNL shows feature hosts Jack Black and Jon Hamm with top musical guests.

Since 1975, SNL shines with humor, politics, and star-studded musical performances.

After taking a two-week break, NBC's Saturday Night Live is back this weekend for the first of three new shows in a row – with host Mikey Madison (Anora) being joined by musical guest Morgan Wallen. Following that, April 5th will bring host Jack Black and musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile, while April 12th will bring host Jon Hamm and musical guest Lizzo. But for now, our focus shifts back to this weekend – which means it must be time to check out the midweek sketch. In the clip above, SNL star Sarah Sherman meets with Madison – who is curious to know how well the "Anora Menorah" sketch went, prompting a quick judgment call on Sherman's part. From there, Sherman pitches her own film-related idea…

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!