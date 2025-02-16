Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Sabrina Carpenter, Paul Simon Open with "Homeward Bound"

SNL: SNL50: The Anniversary Special opened withwith Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon teaming on a performance of "Homeward Bound."

NBC's Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary in a very big way tonight, with the live, three-hour primetime celebration SNL50: The Anniversary Special honoring the long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series. The festivities kicked off on a beautiful note – with Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon teaming on "Homeward Bound" – reflecting and honoring Simon's duet on the song with the late George Harrison in 1976 (with Carpenter dropping a nice joke about how neither she nor her parents were born yet when the performance went down. The duo ended the performance by hitting the line we all live to hear: "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!"

Here's a look at the performance and a look back at the original 1976 performance:

Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter open SNL's 50th anniversary special with a rendition of 'Homeward Bound.' Simon first performed the song with George Harrison on the show in 1976. #SNL50 #SNL50thAnniversary #SNL pic.twitter.com/7IEs7u0Iiw — LateNighter (@latenightercom) February 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

SNL is the most Emmy-winning show in history, with 101 wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). It has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!