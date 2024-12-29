Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Seasons/50 Days Kicks Off with Marcello Hernandez's Domingo

Leading up to February's Season 50 event, SNL kicks off "50 Seasons in 50 Days" with a look at the debut of Marcello Hernandez's Domingo.

Though NBC's Saturday Night Live is taking its well-deserved holiday break, that doesn't mean the celebrating leading up to the big primetime Season 50 event in February isn't going to keep going. Along with some very cool documentary and docuseries drops happening in January (more on that below), the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series is also kicking off a new initiative on social media: "SNL: 50 Seasons in 50 Days." As you can guess from the title, a sketch from an SNL season will be posted daily as a countdown to the big event – with the current season kicking things off earlier today. In the Ariana Grande-hosted third episode of the season (October 12, 2024, with musical guest Stevie Nicks), the "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch saw a group of bridesmaids (Grande, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman) singing a song about their bachelorette trip at their friend's (Chloe Fineman) and her husband's (Andrew Dismukes) wedding. Needless to say, the husband wasn't told a lot about what actually went down – and then it all comes to a head when Marcello Hernandez's Domingo makes his debut.

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night (SNL Docuseries Set for January)

With only two shows remaining in 2024 for NBC's Saturday Night Live, we're getting an early look at what's in store in 2025 to celebrate the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series' 50th season. Before we get to the big celebration on February 16th and NBC's documentary event, Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music on January 27th, Peacock and Academy and Emmy Award winner Morgan Neville will be offering us an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at what makes the show an enduring and influential institution. Featuring more than 60 contributors, including alumni, and covering decades of history, the four-episode SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night reveals new insights into the show's history, pulling back the curtain on everything from the writers' room to the famed audition process. With all four episodes set to hit Peacock on January 16th, here's a look at what you can expect:

Peacock's SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is a four-part docuseries honoring the legacy of SNL, with over 60 contributors, including SNL alumni, and covering decades of SNL history. Spotlighting some of the show's most iconic elements, each episode delves into the rich history of SNL and pulls back the curtain on the audition process, the writers' room, the fan favorite "More Cowbell" sketch, and the pivotal season 11.

Episode 101, "Five Minutes" – A showcase of the audition process, with never-before-seen audition footage and firsthand accounts from some of the show's most iconic names as they reflect on their preparation and journey to the SNL stage.

Episode 102, "Written By: A Week Inside The SNL Writers Room" – A behind-the-scenes look at the writing process from script to screen, capturing the creativity and chaos of a week inside the writers' room.

Episode 103, "More Cowbell" – A deep dive into the making of SNL's iconic "More Cowbell" sketch, exploring how a simple idea became a cultural phenomenon and offering a tribute to the lasting impact of sketch comedy.

Episode 104, "Season 11: The Weird Year" – An exploration into SNL's 11th season, examining the pivotal year that reset the show's direction and cemented its enduring DNA with Lorne Michaels at the helm.

Executive-produced by Neville, Caitrin Rogers, and Showrunner Juaquin Cambron, Peacock's SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is produced by Jonathan Formica (Ep 101, "Five Minutes" & Ep 104, "Season 11: The Weird Year") and Allison Klein (Ep 102, "Written By: A Week Inside the SNL Writers Room" & Ep 103, "More Cowbell"). The episodes were directed by Robert Alexander (Ep 101, "Five Minutes"), Marshall Curry (Ep 102, "Written By: A Week Inside the SNL Writers Room"), Neil Berkeley (Ep 103, "More Cowbell"), and Jason Zeldes (Ep 104, "Season 11: The Weird Year").

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!