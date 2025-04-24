Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Wraps with Goggins & Arcade Fire; Johansson & Bad Bunny

NBC's SNL announced the final two Season 50 shows: May 10th: Walton Goggins and Arcade Fire; May 17th: Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny.

While we still have another weekend to get through before NBC's Saturday Night Live returns on May 3rd with host Quinta Brunston (ABC's Abbott Elementary) and musical guest Benson Boone, SNL isn't waiting to let us know who's on board for the season's final two episodes. On May 10th, we have host Walton Goggins and musical guest Arcade Fire – with Season 50 wrapping up on May 17th with host Scarlett Johansson and musical guest Bad Bunny.

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

