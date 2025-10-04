Posted in: Movies, NBC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, snl

SNL 51: KPop Demon Hunters Singers Make Surprise Sketch Appearance

No, you weren't seeing things. Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami (KPop Demon Hunters' Huntr/X) made an appearance during tonight's SNL.

Earlier this week, NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon announced who they would have following Taylor Swift on Monday night, and it made a lot of fans of KPop Demon Hunters very happy. Huntr/x, the fictional girl group in Netflix's hit film KPop Demon Hunters, is set for the late-night talk show on Tuesday, October 7th, for their first-ever televised appearance and live performance. Along with some one-on-one interview time with Fallon, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami will perform the song "Golden." Ejae, Nuna, and Rei Ami sing the roles of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey (Huntr/X), respectively, in the film. (Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo voice the characters' spoken words). Well, it looks like NBC's Saturday Night Live may have one-upped Fallon a bit, with the trio appearing during tonight's Season 51 premiere. In the sketch, host Bad Bunny plays a man who is obsessed with Netflix's hit film – though it's not exactly impressing his tablemates (Sarah Sherman, Mikey Day, and Chloe Fineman). Then, there was Bowen Yang's Jinu, leader of the demon boy band Saja Boys, who challenged Bad Bunny's character. We won't spoil where it went from there…

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

