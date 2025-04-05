Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, opinion, saturday night live, snl

SNL: Punkie Johnson Offers Wild Reason Elon Musk Rejected Sketch Pitch

During The Touré Show, SNL alum Punkie Johnson shared that Elon Musk rejected a sketch idea because he couldn't fathom women not wanting him.

Twitter owner and POtuS Donald Trump's right-hand DOGE-bag Elon Musk hasn't been a big fan of NBC's Saturday Night Live over the past few years – despite having hosted back in May 2021 (with musical guest Miley Cyrus) – and it started well before "Weekend Update," Dana Carvey, and Mike Myers, started calling out Musk for what he's become over the past four years. Previously, SNL star Bowen Yang checked in with Andy Cohen on Cohen's Watch What Happens Live on Bravo, where he was asked about the worst behavior from an SNL host that they had ever witnessed. Though not naming names, Yang described what he saw go down as being "terrible" – adding that "this man who…this person, this host made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday during the… before the table-read, because he hated the ideas." Not long after, Yang's SNL co-star, Chloe Fineman, would name Musk as that host.

Checking in with Touré's podcast, The Touré Show (which you can check out in its entirety above), ex-SNL cast member Punkie Johnson also had some insights into what Musk was like as a host. "He threw me off because when we met, I was trying to pitch him," Johnson shared, explaining the pitch idea she had. "I'm like, 'Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, goes into the Waffle House, falls in love with the waitress Brenda.' Elon can get anything he wants, he can get the mailman to shit himself, he can get the dogs to lick his hand, he can have any woman he wants… except Brenda." Johnson continued, "He [Musk] was like, 'Why wouldn't Brenda want me?' I was like, 'You know what? Never mind. Never mind, motherfucker! He's like, "I don't understand why Brenda… Brenda wouldn't want me.' And then his friend was like, 'I could get it if he had like a dog paw for a hand.' I'm like, 'You know what? Never mind, y'all. A dog paw for a hand? I was like, 'All right.' I just said, 'Forget it.' He couldn't understand why Brenda did… first of all, Brenda is not real. Brenda is not a real fucking person"

SNL 50: Chloe Fineman Calls Out Elon Musk

Three months after Yang's comments, in a now-deleted TikTok post, Fineman filled in the blank of who the problematic host was with Musk's name. In response to Musk having negative things to say about the show – one which saw Carvey debuting his Musk impression – Fineman noted that the Twitter owner was "clearly watching the show" before making the claim against Musk. "I'm gonna come out and say that I'm the cast member that he made cry. He's the host that made someone cry. I saw some articles and stuff, and I was like, 'I'm not gonna say anything.' But I'm like, 'No.' If you're gonna go on your platform and be rude…," Fineman shared.

"I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions, and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, 'It's not funny,'" Fineman added, noting that Musk then began "pawing through my script saying, 'I didn't laugh. I didn't laugh one time.'" Having to face that kind of reaction over a script she "stayed up all night" writing for him, Fineman shared that she "burst into tears."After Musk responded in a way that proved once again that he has about as much credibility judging what is or isn't funny as he does running a social media service (or pretty much anything else), things were pretty quiet for awhile- until Musk pulled that hand gesture move during Trump's inauguration, which a whole lot of folks took as a nazi salute – even while Musk's defenders attempted to argue that Musk was "throwing his heart," giving a Roman salute, a victim of his Autism, and more. Clearly, Fineman was one of the many who saw Musk's move as being way too similar to the Hitler salute. "Remember when I got in trouble for calling out mr nazi salute? Ya, no regrets," Fineman wrote in an Instagram Stories post.

