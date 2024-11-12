Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, opinion, saturday night live, snl

SNL Writers Probably Could've Helped Elon Musk with Fineman Response

Elon Musk responded to SNL star Chloe Fineman's claims about his behavior as host and proved why he's in no position to judge what's funny.

Back in August, Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang checked in with Andy Cohen on Cohen's Watch What Happens Live on Bravo. At one point during the show, Yang was asked about the worst behavior from an SNL host that they had ever witnessed. Though not naming names, Yang described what went down as being "terrible" – adding that "this man who…this person, this host made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday during the, before the table-read, because he hated the ideas." In a now-deleted TikTok post from earlier this week, SNL star Chloe Fineman apparently filled in the blank with Elon Musk's name.

In response to Musk having some negative things to say about this weekend's show – which saw Dana Carvey debut his Musk impression – Fineman noted that the Twitter owner was "clearly watching the show" before making the claim against Musk. "I'm gonna come out and say that I'm the cast member that he made cry. He's the host that made someone cry. I saw some articles and stuff, and I was like, 'I'm not gonna say anything.' But I'm like, 'No.' If you're gonna go on your platform and be rude…," Fineman shared.

"I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions, and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, 'It's not funny,'" Fineman added, noting that Musk then began "pawing through my script saying, 'I didn't laugh. I didn't laugh one time.'" Having to face that kind of reaction over a script she "stayed up all night" writing for him (Musk hosted the Season 46 Episode 18 show on May 8, 2021, with musical guest Miley Cyrus), Fineman shared that she "burst into tears."

Well, Musk has responded to Fineman's claim in a way that showed us a few things. First, he doesn't understand how SNL works. Second, he doesn't understand that the show being funny that weekend was in spite of him – not because of him. Why are we saying that? Because… third, Musk might be one of the most righteously unfunny people to ever breathe air who actually thinks he's funny. "Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs. I was worried. I was like, damn, my SNL appearance is going to be so fucking unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober!! But then it worked out in the end," was Musk's response to Fineman's claim – we're pointing that out because we're sure you're still holding your sides from laughing at that "will make a crackhead sober."

Get it? It's funny because the sketch jokes were so bad that they would instantly make a drug addict clean and sober! C'mon! It's funny! Hello? Anyone there? Is this thing on…? This appears to be another example of someone who forgets that there are writers and comedic actors who make them funny – and that without them, they're usually not.

