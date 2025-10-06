Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL: Sarah Sherman On That Scrapped Timothée Chalamet Music Sketch

SNL star Sarah Sherman discusses a scrapped sketch she pitched with three-time host Timothée Chalamet playing her like a musical instrument.

Saturday Night Live cast member Sarah Sherman knows not every sketch will hit as expected from the long-time variety series' sheer volume. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers ahead of the SNL 51 premiere, the actress, entering her fifth season, spoke about a variety of subjects from opening up for alum Adam Sandler, talking to Paul McCartney about sharing the same haircut at SNL 50, the underwater shoot for her standup special Sarah Squirm: Live + in the Flesh, and her failed sketch she pitched with three-time host Timothée Chalamet.

SNL: Sarah Sherman on the Her Failed Timothée Chalamet Sketch Involving a Musical Instrument

"[He] was hosting and I was like, 'Oh my God, he's hosted before, he's basically like my best friend at this point, obviously he should play me like a human instrument," Sherman told the SNL alum, who was in the cast from seasons 27-39. Gauging the audience's reaction, the comedian added, "Relax. Get your mind out of the gutter." Meyers chimed in, "When you see this photo, you will know how it could not be less sexual." On display is a pink computerized machine and music instrument bearing Sherman's cartoonish likeness at one end, with her right arm supporting her head, her left arm at her waist, and her left leg posed in an arch with her body aligned sideways as part of the machine, with added body hair at her armpits and left leg.

"Timothée Chalamet was gonna come out with this long gray wig and play this instrument," Sherman explained. "I actually can't tell you the name of the instrument because it bombed so hard at [the] table [read] that I'm not gonna speak it out loud because I learned my lesson." She added that the noises would come out of her mouth, "I was like, 'honk, honk.' And Bowen [Yang] would come in and change my batteries by putting batteries in my mouth. It bombed so hard you could hear butterflies flapping their wings in like, China." For more, including Sherman talking about her failed Severance parody sketch, you can check out the video.

