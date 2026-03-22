Posted in: Opinion, Sky One, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, SNL UK, trump

SNL UK Cold Open Gets Love From Trump, Who Missed the Point of It

Donald Trump shared the SNL UK Cold Open criticizing UK PM Keir Starmer - though we think he missed that part about him and "World War III."

Article Summary SNL UK premieres with a sharp Cold Open satirizing Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Donald Trump.

Trump shares the SNL UK Cold Open, seemingly missing the jokes aimed directly at him and World War III.

The sketch mocks Starmer’s anxiety over telling Trump the UK won't join a US war with Iran.

Clever writing highlights British-US relations, pop culture, and new cast takes on political satire.

If you had a chance to check out the debut of SNL U.K. (check out our review), you know it kept with the "Saturday Night Live" Cold Open tradition of tackling big-time political issues. In this case, it was about taking on U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer (George Fouracres) as he tried to work through his nervousness about having to tell U.S. President Donald Trump that England wouldn't be joining the U.S. in its war with Iran. Though the target was Starmer (as it should be, since it's SNL UK), the sketch also made sure to get some nice digs in at Trump, with Starmer noting "how badly" Trump wants to start "World War III." Whether he nodded off during that part of it and missed it, or he considers it a compliment, either way, Trump took time out from making a mess of everything to share the sketch on his version of social media.

After worrying to his advisor (Hammed Animashaun) that Trump might get mad and yell at him as the sketch rolled on, Starmer is advised to just be himself: "Yourself is who everyone likes" (which got a nice reaction from the audience). From there, Starmer opens up to his advisor in a way that screams "toxic and unhealthy relationship," with Starmer noting at one point, "I just want to keep him happy. You don't understand him like I do. I can change him!" Thankfully, Starmer's Gen Z advisor (Jack Shep) enters the scene, equipped to help out the prime minister because, "I'm an expert in messy drama, I've been in three throuples, and I'm currently gay." The solution? Leave Trump a voice message!

"Hi, Donald. I'm afraid I can't go to war with you, but that doesn't mean that we can't be chums. America and Britain have a long, proud tradition of cooperation, and nothing can take that away. Remember the good times. Remember D-Day? Remember Live Aid? Remember Iraq? The first week and none of the rest. Remember Helen Baxterdale on 'Friends'? Remember Hugh Laurie on 'Friends'? Remember the episode of 'Friends' where they all came to London?" Fouracres' Starmer points out. "But most importantly, remember the one where Ross and Rachel were on a break? I think that's perhaps what we need. Not forever, just until you've got all this war out of your system. We want different things. I know how badly you want to start World War III, and that's great. You absolutely do that but we can't be part of it. You can, however, use the naval bases whenever you want."

After being congratulated by his advisor for doing "the bare minimum, and that's all people expect from you," Fouracres offers a fun knife twist on SNL UK ("It just goes to show, while we may not agree with everything America does, we can still be civil and embrace their wonderful, unproblematic culture"). From there, we get the trio uttering what will hopefully become iconic words: "Live from London, it's Saturday night!"

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