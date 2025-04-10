Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Sky One, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL UK Set for 2026 Sky Debut; Lorne Michaels Executive-Producing

NBC's Saturday Night Live is headed to the UK/Ireland, with SKY announcing SNL UK hitting in 2026 and executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

Okay, here's the things. As much as we love the news and think that its a great idea on a wide variety of levels, we can't help feeling a wee bit nervous over how it's going to be received. After months of rumblings, Sky announced that it's moving forward on an edition of NBC and series creator/EP Lorne Michaels' Saturday Night Live for the UK and Ireland. That means that in 2026, an SNL UK cast of some of the best and brightest comedians that the UK has to offer will get a chance to yell, "Live from London, it's Saturday Night!" Stemming from Broadway Video and Universal Television Alternative Studio's UK production team, Michaels is set to executive produce SNL UK (while remaining EP on the original US version).

For now, that's all we know – but that's more than enough for two camps to form. First, there's the camp that's already pissing on the idea because, "We don't need Americans coming over here to tell us what's funny," despite us being unable to think of anyone else who created a live sketch comedy and music series that's run for a half-century and is as relevant today as ever before. Then there's the other camp, the ones that are already raving about it being another example of how "the UK always does comedy better than the US," even though the show hasn't aired yet. Personally? We're curious to see how the format could fit overseas and if SNL has strong franchising possibilities.

"For over 50 years, 'Saturday Night Live' has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels. The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year – all live from London on Saturday night!" shared Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios and Chief Content Officer, Sky.

SNL UK is commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director of Unscripted Originals at Sky, for Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios & Chief Content Officer for Sky. NBC's Saturday Night Live is a production of Broadway Video in association with Universal Television, with Michaels the creator and executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!