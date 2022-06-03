So You Think You Can Dance: Matthew Morrison Challenges Firing Report

Following the news that FOX's So You Think You Can Dance judge Matthew Morrison (Glee, AHS 1984) had departed the dance competition series over a failure to (as he wrote in a statement, see below) "follow competition production protocols, " PEOPLE reported from sources close to the FOX series that Morrison was fired "after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant" via "flirty direct messages on social media." The article described the female contestant as feeling "uncomfortable with his line of comments," with her reporting the matter to producers. From there, an internal investigation by FOX resulted in Morrison's firing- at least that's how it was reported. But now, Morrison is pushing back via Instagram, sharing a video where he reads what he claims was the only message he sent via DM to the female contestant and offering his reasoning for it. From there, the Glee star calls out the report for relying on anonymous sources to attack his reputation.

Here's a look at Morrison's post offering his side of the controversy:

Hosted by Cat Deely, Morrison was expected to join Stephen "tWitch" Boss and JoJo Siwa at the judges' table (with a news judge expected by June 15th for the next round of competition). "Having the opportunity to be a judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance' was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show. After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," Morrison said in a statement to EW when the news first broke, though no other details were released at the time. "I cannot apologize enough to all involved, and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

