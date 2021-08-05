South Park Renewed Through Season 30; 14 Movies Coming to Paramount+

Looks like fans will have Stan, Kyle, Kenny, Cartman, and the folks from South Park for a whole lot longer, with MTV Entertainment Studios signing South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to a new deal that will run through 2027 (the show's 30th anniversary year). Not only will the deal see the series run through Season 30, but also includes 14 new movies exclusively for Paramount+ (with two premiering this year). "Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talents like Matt and Trey is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+," explained entertainment chief Chris McCarthy in a statement that also revealed that Parker and Stone will also be working on original non-South Park content. What makes the deal particularly interesting and another example of how streaming has changed the old ways of doing things is that the entire South Park library as well as the 1999 film South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut are on HBO Max via Comedy Central.

"Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we're really happy that they've made a commitment to us for the next 75 years," Parker and Stone said in a statement. "When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris [McCarthy], Nina [Diaz], Keyes [Hill-Edgar] and Tanya [Giles] were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can't wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It's great to have partners who will always take a chance with us."

