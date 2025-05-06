Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: squid game, squid game 3

Squid Game 3: Netflix Releases New Final Season Image Gallery

Check out new images from the third and final season of Netflix and series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk's Lee Jung-jae-starring Squid Game.

After losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) resumes his mission to end the game once and for all. Meanwhile, the Front Man continues onto his next move, as the surviving players' choices lead to graver consequences with each round. That's how things are looking heading into the third and final season of director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game, with Netflix dropping an official teaser on Monday (above), offering us our best looks yet at the endgame in play. With June 27th here before we know it (and Squid Game set to have a major presence during May 31st's Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event), we have a new set of images to pass along that drive home the point that things are going to get brutal…

And here's a look back at the special message from Hwang Dong-hyuk when the third and final season was confirmed:

During a mid-credit scene from the second season finale, a trio of players makes their way to another room for the next game. Waiting for them is Young-hee (the giant "Red Light, Green Light" doll/robot) – and next to her, dressed in green, is a younger boy doll/robot by the name of Cheol-su. Just before the scene ends, a flashing red light and a flashing green light go off. We're just going to assume that's not a good sign…

Squid Game Creator Confirms David Fincher Working on Spinoff Project

Will the "Squid Game" universe be coming to an end with Season 3 in 2025? Based on reporting in late October 2024, it looked like the franchise would be living on in a very interesting way. Reportedly, David Fincher (Fight Club, Mindhunter) is looking to develop an English-language series spinoff (not a reboot) that would be set in the same universe as the original series but take place in the U.S. With no one offering a confirmation, the reports ended up being just that – at least, until now.

Speaking with The Wrap, Hwang was asked about the franchise's future and where it could possibly go. "I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away," Hwang responded. From there, the article continued by adding, "He [Hwang] noted that David Fincher is developing an English-language version of the series (as well as the second season of Squid Game: The Challenge). "Maybe I'll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows?" Hwang shared (the series creator is not currently involved directly in either project). "But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the 'Squid Game' universe."

When the series returns, it will have been three years since "Player 456" won the game – yet he remains determined to find those behind it and put an end to their vicious sport once and for all. Using his fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) starts with the most obvious of places: looking for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined. To end the game… he's going to need to re-enter the game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!