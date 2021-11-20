Squidbillies Season 13 Previews: Early's Early Days; Granny Goes Yoga

Unfortunately, this weekend brings us two episodes closer to the series finale of Jim Fortier & Dave Willis's long-running Adult Swim animated series Squidbillies. But with Tracy Morgan (Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, The Last OG) on board as the new voice of Early Cuyler, the series isn't looking to go out on a quiet note. Next up, we have an overview & previews for S13E03 "No Space Like Home," an overview for S13E04 "Scorn on the 4th of July," and even an overview & preview for S13E05 "Zen and the Art of Truck-Boat-Truck Maintenance."

First up, Early tricks Glenn into buying a storage unit before revealing that he once lived there. From there, we learn that The Sheriff tried giving a young Early a fresh start but his childhood trauma brought him back to crime. Finally, we look ahead to fifth episode as Early decides to try out some healthy yoga stretches on Granny to help her with her back. Uh-oh…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Squidbillies | S13E3 Sneak Peek: Early's Storage Unit | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwMH5_qmysU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Early's Childhood Trauma | Squidbillies | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRQkxx7XRw0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Squidbillies | S13E5 Sneak Peek: Early Uses Yoga To Help Granny | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juRaPuYjMEI)

Squidbillies Season 13 Episode 3 "No Space Like Home":Early recalls memories of his childhood at the run-down storage locker Gaga Pee Pap raised him in. Squidbillies Season 13 Episode 4 "Scorn on the 4th of July": Early fakes veteran status to obtain various discounts. Squidbillies Season 13 Episode 5 "Zen and the Art of Truck-Boat-Truck Maintenance": Early achieves enlightenment, then shoves it down everyone else's throat.

This season is going to feature a number of guest musical artists offering their takes on the show's theme- so with that in mind, here's a look/listen at Country music icon Willie Nelson offering his take:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Willie Nelson's Squidbillies Theme Song | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWLLRIs2xWU)

Here's a look at some of the "auditions" that took place before the big reveal of Morgan was made:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Early Cuyler Recast Auditions (+ Reveal) | Squidbillies | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vTG_kewAG0)

Written and produced by Dave Willis, Jim Fortier, and Alan Steadman, Squidbillies is a quarter-hour animated comedy series that follows the Cuyler Family, America's favorite rural hell-raising cephalopods who call the mountains of fictional Dougal County, Georgia their home.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Squidbillies | OFFICIAL TRAILER: Season 13 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDQoid_fOWM)

And here's a look back at the show's Adult Swim Festival 2021 virtual panel from earlier this month (with the spotlight on Morgan starting around the 29:15 mark):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Squidbillies: A Retrospective and Hootenanny (Full Panel) | Adult Swim Festival 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DzB3fKZhZQ)