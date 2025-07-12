Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: for all mankind, Star City

Star City: Priya Kansara Joins AppleTV+'s "For All Mankind" Spinoff

Priya Kansara (Bridgerton) has joined the cast of AppleTV+ and Sony Pictures TV's "For All Mankind" spinoff series, Star City.

Article Summary Priya Kansara joins AppleTV+'s Star City as Lakshmi, a brilliant scientist in the Soviet space program.

Star City is a spinoff of For All Mankind, now shifting focus to the Soviet perspective on the space race.

The show explores cosmonauts, engineers, and intelligence officers in an alternate history timeline.

Creators Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore return as executive producers and showrunners.

Star City, the For All Mankind spinoff from AppleTV+ and Sony Pictures Television, cast Priya Kansara (Polite Society, Bridgerton) as Lakshmi, a gifted scientist, according to Deadline. She joins the robust ensemble cast that includes Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon), Anna Maxwell Martin (Ludwig), Agnes O'Casey (Wolf Hall), Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon), Alice Englert (Exposure), Adam Nagaitis (A Thousand Blows), Josef Davies (Andor), and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (I, Jack Wright).

Star City: What We Know So Far…

From the creators of For All Mankind, Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore, Star City takes place from the Soviet perspective within the same timeline as its predecessor which viewed events from the American point of view as a revisionist alternate history sci-fi series that sees the Soviet Union landing on the moon first instead the US, escalating the space race into the present day and beyond. While we were introduced to Soviet characters in For All Mankind, which includes one of the American characters in former NASA director Margo Madison (Wrenn Schmidt) defecting to the USSR to escape espionage charges, Star City will focus on the lives of the cosmonauts, engineers, and intelligence officers in the country.

Wolpert and Nedivi will serve as showrunners and executive producers alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, Steve Oster, and Andrew Chambliss. Star City was announced around the time For All Mankind was renewed for a fifth season. Joel Kinnaman leads the ensemble cast of For All Mankind, which also stars Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, Edi Gathegi, Salvador Chacon, Toby Kebbell, and Piotr Adamczyk. The season four finale saw Edward Baldwin (Kinnaman) and his Martian crew lead a heist of an asteroid with invaluable resources, which, if Earth ended up with it, could spell doom for his crew. Before joining Star City, Kansara also starred in BBC One/Sony's Dope Girls, Focus Features Polite Society (2023), and Netflix's The Bastard & The Devil Himself.

