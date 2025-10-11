Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Launches Jan 2026; Stephen Colbert Cast

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy debuts Jan. 2026, with Stephen Colbert cast in a very unique role. Here's the latest trailer...

Paramount+'s "Star Trek" Universe panel during New York Comic-Con brought some big news regarding Showrunners/EPs Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti-starring Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. First, the streaming series will launch its first two episodes on January 15th, 2026, with new episodes dropping weekly after that (through March 12th). To mark the occasion, a new trailer (waiting for you above) and image gallery were released—but that wasn't all! In a special announcement video, late-night host Stephen Colbert shared that he will voice Starfleet Academy's Digital Dean of Students, sharing daily announcements with the students and making them aware of pressing matters. Also, this week marks the launch of StarfleetAcademy.com, where fans can explore the Academy's campus life, academics, and faculty.

Here's what we've previously learned about the cast and the upcoming "Star Trek" Universe series:

Holly Hunter is Nahla Ake, the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy and Captain of the U.S.S. Athena, who also happens to be a long-lived half-Lanthanite.

Sandro Rosta is Caleb Mir, an orphan with a troubled past – and unlikely Starfleet cadet.

Karim Diané is Jay-Den Kraag, a Klingon cadet who dreams of becoming a medical officer.

Kerrice Brooks is Series Acclimation Mil, a.k.a. Sam, the first of her kind to ever attend Starfleet Academy.

George Hawkins is Darem Reymi, an aspiring captain from a wealthy home world.

Bella Shepard is Genesis Lythe, an admiral's daughter determined to make her own name in Starfleet.

Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal, a Betazoid and daughter of the president of Betazed.

Robert Picardo, reprising his iconic role as The Doctor.

Tig Notaro, reprising her role as Jett Reno.

Oded Fehr, reprising his role as Admiral Vance.

Recurring guest star Gina Yashere as Commander Lura Thok, a Klingon/Jem'Hadar hybrid who is the chancellor's First Officer and Cadet Master.

Recurring guest star Paul Giamatti is part Klingon, part Tellarite Nus Braka, the season's villain with an ominous past connected to one of our cadets.

Produced by CBS Studios, the streaming series introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves – and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself. Here's a look back at the image gallery that was previously released:

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners – with Kurtzman expected to direct the first two episodes – and will executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. The series premiere episode is written by Violo, with the series produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment – and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

