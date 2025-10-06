Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 5: Axelle Carolyn Directing Ep. 3

Director Axelle Carolyn confirmed she was helming the third episode of Paramount+'s fifth and final season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

When we last checked in with how things were going with filming on the six-episode fifth and final season of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, it was the beginning of September and director Jordan Canning (Schitt's Creek, Brilliant Minds) was kind enough to offer fans the heads-up that they would be helming the second episode. Now, fresh off directing an episode of Prime Video and Mike Flanagan's upcoming series adaptation of bestselling author Stephen King's Carrie, director Axelle Carolyn has checked in on social media to let us know that they're back in the "Star Trek" universe to helm the third episode. "WE 🖖🏻ARE🖖🏻BACK🖖🏻 So excited to be invited back aboard the Enterprise for the 5th and final season of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS!! ⭐️," Carolyn wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, which also included a look at the office sign noting that Carolyn was the director.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4: Puppet Preview at SDCC 2025

"There might have been an unexpected and terrible transporter accident," teased executive producer Akiva Goldsman on the stage at Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), after screening a Season 4 teaser previewing Mount's Pike as a puppet. "Which might have had some unexpected felt-like effects." Here's an early look at what's still to come:

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic "Star Trek," season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other "Star Trek."

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby, and Martin Quinn's Scotty has been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

