Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Strange New Worlds: Gooding on Season 3, TOS Bonding Moments & More

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Celia Rose Gooding spoke with Bleeding Cool about the third season and TOS crew bonding moments.

With Paramount+ setting the end game of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with season five, it's a matter of time when we'll see even more holdovers from The Original Series make their debut since the series effectively operates as a direct prequel to the 1966 Gene Roddenberry NBC series. While we were already introduced to Ethan Peck's Spock, Celia Rose Gooding's Nyota Uhura, and Jess Bush's Christine Chapel from the get-go, we were introduced to Paul Wesley's James T. Kirk at the end of season one, and Martin Quinn's Montgomery Scott near the season two finale. All the roles were originally played by Leonard Nimoy, Nichelle Nichols, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, William Shatner, and James Doohan, respectively, on TOS. One of the biggest moments of season two was the season two, episode six, "Lost in Translation," at the end when Uhura introduces Spock to Kirk, which would be the beginning of a beautiful friendship. It's also a strength that we see these characters organically grow over time rather than being rushed, like we saw in the 2009 J. J. Abrams Kelvin Universe Star Trek. Gooding spoke to Bleeding Cool about whether we'll see more of those TOS crew bonding moments in season three.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Celia Rose Gooding on If We'll See More TOS Crew Bonding Moments

Bleeding Cool: As most of the original series characters get introduced, I remember that mess hall scene where we see Uhura, Kirk, and Spock meet up together and bond. Are we going to get more of those kinds of moments this season? Are you going to get Martin involved, too?

I hope so. Because of the nature of our show, it's very ensemble-based. The whole crew works together in different combinations all the time. I think fans have a lot to look forward to, with similar energy, as these legacy characters continue to get to know each other. That's what we're doing in 'Strange New Worlds.' We're seeing the beginnings of these relationships, and fans who are very excited by the 'TOS' bridge crew beginnings, getting to know each other better. They have some good stuff to look forward to.

While Pike (Anson Mount), Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), and Dr. Joseph M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) were character introduced initially in TOS, the earlier two were pilot characters that were reintroduced in The Menagerie to repurpose the footage and the latter, initially played by Booker T. Bradshaw, appeared in two episodes across seasons two and three. M'Benga wasn't even the original Enterprise doctor with the original TOS chief medical officer, as it was Dr. Phil Broyce (John Hoyt) in the pilot. Semantics aside, there are two crew members we have three seasons to see if we're going to get pre-TOS introductions, which are Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy, and Hikaru Sulu, helmsmen, originally played by DeForest Kelley and George Takei, respectively. Even TOS season two addition Pavel Chekov (Walter Koenig) wouldn't be out of the question for Strange New Worlds. Will we see any of them in season three? Guess we'll have to find out. The two-episode season three premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which also stars Melissa Navia and Christina Chong, premieres July 17th on Paramount+ with new episodes every Thursday.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!