Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Run Times Revealed; Finale Runs 2+ Hours

Ross Duffer released the running times for Stranger Things 5 Volume 2, and confirmed that the series finale will clock in at over two hours.

Article Summary Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 run times revealed; finale set to be over two hours long.

Each chapter in the new volume surpasses an hour, making Season 5 the biggest and longest yet.

The Duffer Brothers tease emotional arcs, high stakes, and epic scale for the final episodes.

Stranger Things 5 returns Christmas Day, with Volume 2 and the finale wrapping up the series.

Earlier today, Ross Duffer revealed the run times for Volume 2 and the series finale of his and Matt Duffer's Stranger Things 5 – with each chapter in the second volume breaking the one-hour mark, and the finale breaking the two-hour mark:

S05E05: "Shock Jock" – 1 hour 8 minutes

S05E06: "Escape from Camazotz" – 1 hour 15 minutes

S05E07: "The Bridge" – 1 hour and 6 minutes

S05E08: "The Rightside Up" – 2 hours and 8 minutes

Here's a look at Ross Duffer's post confirming the runtimes for the remaining chapters:

Earlier this month, the Duffers stopped by NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss the hit streaming series and tease what's still to come – and yes, drop a very cool look at Volume 2 that sees our heroes discussing Will's (Noah Schnapp) major show of power during the final episode of the first volume. Here's a look at what the Duffers had to share about the next volume, the series finale, what the experience of wrapping the series has been like, the show's Funko dopplegangers, and more (with the sneak peek kicking in at around the 10:10 mark):

Earlier this month, Ross Duffer dropped the good news that Volume 2 was officially complete and locked. In addition, he offered notes on the volume's three chapters: S05E05: "Shock Jock" ("far darker, and far scarier" than Frank Darabont's previous episode), S05E06: "Escape from Camazotz" ("the biggest episode of the three" is directed by Shawn Levy ), and S05E07: "The Bridge" ("aside from the finale, it's probably the most emotional chapter of the season").

Here's a complete look at what Ross Duffer had to share about each of the chapters of the next volume, with Netflix's Stranger Things 5 returning on Christmas Day, December 25th:

"Shock Jock" picks up moments after the end of "Sorcerer". Frank Darabont is back, but he flexes very different muscles on this one than he did on "Turnbow Trap"— it's far darker, and far scarier. "Escape from Camazotz" is Shawn Levy's return to the director's chair. It's the biggest episode of the three— and the performances make us cry every time we watch it. "The Bridge"… we co-directed this one with Shawn. Don't want to say too much, but aside from the finale, it's probably the most emotional chapter of the season.

Stranger Things 5 "Eight Blockbuster Movies": Showrunners

Stranger Things 5 Will Be "Like Eight Blockbuster Movies" But Also a "Personal Story": "We spent a full year filming this season," Ross shared during Netflix's big event to roll out its 2025 slate. "By the end, we had captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It's like eight blockbuster movies. It's pretty, pretty insane." Matt added, "At the same [time], we think it's — or hope it's — our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors we've been with for so long. And we've been making it together for almost 10 years now. There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion is going to translate to the screen."

The "Stranger Things" Universe Is Far From Ending: "There are more Stranger Things stories to tell and in the works," Matt shared, following up on what the Duffer Brothers have discussed since the final season of the franchise series was announced. "It's a bit early at this point to talk about them, but we're deeply involved in every one. It's very important to us that anything with the 'Stranger Things' name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitive, that it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path. And also, it needs to basically just be awesome — or we need to think it's awesome. And there are a lot of what we think are awesome things in the pipeline."

We're looking at Episode 1: "The Crawl," Episode 2: "The Vanishing of …," Episode 3: "The Turnbow Trap," Episode 4: "Sorcerer," Episode 5: "Shock Jock," Episode 6: "Escape from Camazotz," Episode 7: "The Bridge," and Episode 8: "The Rightside Up." You can check out the title tease above, and a "fan edition" of a behind-the-scenes set visit below. And don't forget that Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and the amazing Linda Hamilton have joined the cast for the fifth and final season. The first volume arrives on November 26th, followed by the second volume on December 25th and the series finale on December 31st.

