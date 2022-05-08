Succession: Jesse Armstrong Shares Excellent Season 4 Update & More

Back in October 2021, fans of HBO's Jesse Armstrong-created Succession learned that the popular series would be back for a fourth season and that made them happy and content. And then that "Red Wedding"-like Season 3 finale kicked everyone in the face, leaving them reeling & needing Season 4 sooner rather than later, Well, Armstrong had some good news to share earlier today via the red carpet at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards in London. On hand to accept the best supporting-actor award on behalf of Matthew Macfadyen (who was unable to attend in person), Armstrong offered some great news from a writing standpoint. "We're almost done with the writing for season 4, here in London, with the American writers coming over," Armstrong shared. "They're a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we're doing on the show." Describing the season's writing space as a boardroom similar to "Spaces meets WeWork," Armstrong will what's in store for the season with the cast once it's in place, finding the practice "useful" because "they're smart, and they think things about their character." As for how long he sees the series running, Armstrong wouldn't say. But for now? They're enjoying the ride. "I won't answer that one precisely. I don't think it should go on forever. But we're still having fun at the moment," he explained.

"With each season of 'Succession', Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family's inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, back in October 2021 when news of the award-winning series' renewal was first announced. "This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn't be more excited for all that's in store in this next season ahead."

Season three finds Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall. After Kendall's impulsive decision to expose the company's sprawling scandal, the family is left to each contemplate their future. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war, with the Roy family navigating the looming question of who will take over in a post-Logan world.

HBO's Succession is executive produced by series creator & showrunner Armstrong, as well as Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, and Will Ferrell. The series stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, and James Cromwell. They're joined this season by Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, and Hope Davis.