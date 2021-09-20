Supergirl Season 6 E12 Preview: Kelly Embraces Her Guardian Destiny

When you're talking about the final season of a popular series, pretty much every episode is a special & important episode- and that's no different with The CW's Supergirl. As its sixth & final season rolls along, there are two huge reasons why "Blind Spots" should be getting viewers excited. First, they get a chance to see Azie Tesfai's Kelly embrace her power as the new Guardian (and sporting a sweet costume, too). As if that wasn't enough, they'll also be checking out an episode co-written by Tesfai and directed by David Ramsey (whose John Diggle will be making an appearance). Now here's a chance to check out what's in store with this week's episode via preview images (including some looks behind the scenes), an overview, and a promo trailer.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12 "Blind Spots": "SUPERGIRL" STAR AZIE TESFAI CO-WROTE THE EPISODE DIRECTED BY DAVID RAMSEY – Kelly (Azie Tesfai) is horrified when the Ormfell building implodes, injuring many in the community, including Joey (guest star Aiden Stoxx). However, her horror quickly turns to frustration when she realizes that the hospital is overwhelmed, people are getting sicker, and no one is coming to help – including Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) who is busy fighting Nyxly (Peta Sergeant). Knowing that she can make a difference, Kelly embraces her power and fully steps into her role as Guardian. Joined by Supergirl, Alex (Chyler Leigh), Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) & team, Guardian leads the way to restoring justice to the fallen community. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by J. Holtham & Azie Tesfai

Now here's a look at Tesfai discussing what it was like to write the episode, having Ramsey on board to star in & direct the episode, and what this all means for Kelly aka Guardian, check out this look behind the scenes:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl | Azie Tesfai: Writing Episode 612 | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppz27ZFnsyQ)

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).