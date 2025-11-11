Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Talamasca, Talamasca: The Secret Order

Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E05 "The Puzzle Palace" Images Released

Check out an early look at AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E05: "The Puzzle Palace, with more to come later this week."

We know there's still a lot to unpack about this past weekend's chapter of AMC's Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order (like how Justin Kirk's Raglan James absolutely cannot be trusted – except when he can, like when he's warning Denton's Guy to keep his eye on the (personal) prize. We'll be back later this week with an official overview and sneak peek, but we thought you might want to get an early look at the image gallery released for S01E05: "The Puzzle Palace."

Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E05 "The Puzzle Palace" Preview

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 5: "The Puzzle Palace" – Written by Mark Lafferty & Vinnie Wilhelm, here's a look at the image gallery that was released, followed by the series overview and a look behind the scenes of the season's fourth episode:

Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) is on the cusp of graduating law school when he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secret society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

Along with Denton, the series also stars Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens. In addition, Jason Schwartzman guest stars, and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) and Justin Kirk (Talamasca agent Raglan James) reprise their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat as crossover characters in the new series.

McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

