The Acolyte Star Amandla Stenberg "Can Handle Herself": Daisy Ridley "Star Wars" universe star Daisy Ridley believes The Acolyte star Amandla Stenberg "can handle herself" but also had some advice to share.

Heading into 2023, one of the upcoming streaming series that we've been looking forward to hearing more about is Disney+, Lucasfilm, and series creator, showrunner & executive producer Leslye Headland's (Russian Doll) "Star Wars" universe series The Acolyte. The mystery-thriller is set to take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. One person who knows what it's like to lead the franchise in bold new directions is Daisy Ridley (Rey), who joined the SW universe with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But what made Ridley's success even more impressive was that she portrayed a female character who broke through to viewers even in the face of misogynistic trolls on social media. Speaking during a Variety Studio session in support of her film Sometimes I Think About Dying, had some thoughts & advice to share with series star Amandla Stenberg.

"The world is a crazy place. It's important to tune out the stuff. Not just with 'Star Wars,' but with everything, you try and be in the moment and enjoy what it is because life moves quickly," Ridley shared. "Amandla Stenberg can handle herself. She's been working for a long time. I sat next to someone at the 'Wakanda Forever' premiere, an executive, and they said ['The Acolyte'] is amazing." As Ridley sees it, it's about recognizing the times we live in while not giving into them. "Everyone knows how things are and how they can be," Ridley concluded. "We're all living in that, with people saying more than they need to and commenting more than they need to. It's so individual. Find the good in it all and enjoy it."

Daisy Ridley shares #StarWars advice to female leads like Amanda Stenberg ("The Acolyte"): "The world is a crazy place. It's important to tune out the stuff…Amandla can handle herself. She's been working for a long time." #Sundance https://t.co/9AvRtCUJAI pic.twitter.com/zmp9RSgmU7 — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Levieva joins a cast that includes Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Margarita Levieva (Revenge, The Deuce). Here's a look at how things were going early on behind the scenes (with Headland also directing the series pilot):

Checking in with Tech Radar in support of the upcoming third season of HBO's His Dark Materials, Keen made it clear that the project is unlike any that fans have experienced before over the years. "I can tease that it's a prequel!" Keen joked before offering clarity on precisely what that meant. "No, I mean, as you know, it's set 100 years before the prequel movies, and it's kind of an explanation of how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi. It's a Sith-led story, which has never been done before," Keen added. "It's been really fun to film – the cast is amazing, and the director and crew are just lovely. The whole experience is wonderful, and I'm already excited for people to see it." Along with Headland, Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef will executive produce (with Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson set to produce). For more information on the High Republic and more about the "Star Wars" universe, head on over to the franchise's main hub.