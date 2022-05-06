The Always Sunny Podcast: We Have Proof of Dennis' Historic Greatness

Before we take a look at this week's episode of Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast, we needed to kick things off with one of the best stories we've seen in The New York Times in some time. So apparently, Laura Young purchased a bust at a Goodwill store in Austin, Texas in 2018 for $34.99. Turns out, the bust was actually "from the late 1st century B.C. or early 1st century A.D." and was "part of a Bavarian king's art collection from the 19th century until it was looted during World War II." After a lot of international maneuvering, the bust is currently on display at the San Antonio Museum of Art but will return to the Bavarian government next month. Now, what does this have to do with IASIP in any way, shape, or form? Look what she named the bust: "She had named it 'Dennis Reynolds,' after a character from the comedy series 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.' Like that vain and narcissistic cad, the 52-pound marble bust was 'a very difficult, cold, aloof, emotionless man that caused some problems for me,' Ms. Young said." Now, we're pretty sure it's not Howerton or Reynolds because that would be impossible (or could it??) so who is it? From the NYT article: "The bust is believed to portray either a son of Pompey the Great, who was defeated in battle by Julius Caesar, or Nero Claudius Drusus Germanicus, a Roman commander whose forces once occupied German territory."

In the following clip, the trio begins to understand that the podcast is actually pretty good, doing well, and impacting a lot of people, with McElhenney sharing an example of that from a recent trip to Disneyland. And then make sure to check out the most recent episode "Sweet Dee's Dating a [Redacted] Person" in its entirety here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):

And when you do check out this week's episode, don't forget that The (Podcast) Gang is working their podcast magic in a new studio. Here's a look back to when the new studio was previewed: