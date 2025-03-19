Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Series' Stuart-Focused Title Revealed

Max's in-development The Big Bang Theory spinoff series appears to have a title - and it doesn't bode well for Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom.

As we inch closer to the two-year mark of when talk of a sequel series first hit, we're getting the biggest intel yet on Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, and Zak Penn's The Big Bang Theory spinoff sequel series. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that the still-in-development Max series will be titled Stuart Fails To Save The Universe – making it pretty clear that Kevin Sussman's Stuart Bloom will be a major focus. As we've seen over the past several months, Sussman won't be the only familiar face viewers will see if a series does happen – with Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert Kibbler), and John Ross Bowie (Barry Kripke) expected to join the cast. If given a green light, the series would join a lineup of TBBT spinoffs that include Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Back in May 2024, Jim Parsons shared with E! News during the Drama League Awards that a return would have to involve "reincarnation" in his "next lifetime" to become a reality. "Look, never say never to anything," Parsons added. "Life is long, God willing. But I don't think so." Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprised their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, respectively, for the flash-forward scene during the series finale of CBS's Young Sheldon. During an interview with PEOPLE from October 2024, Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, Based on a True Story, Harley Quinn) made it clear that she would definitely be up for reprising Penny. "I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career. I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre. It was some of the best years of my life and some of the most fun I've ever had," Cuoco shared. "I would absolutely reprise that role. 100%. I love that character, and I always will."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!