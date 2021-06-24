The Blacklist Creator Jon Bokenkamp Announces NBC Series Departure

So apparently the folks behind NBC's The Blacklist aren't content with only making fans nervous wrecks by what's going on in front of the camera. Only hours after original cast member Megan Boone took to social media to thank the fans for all of their support over the past eight seasons and her reasons for leaving, series creator & EP Jon Bokenkamp also announced that he was also leaving the long-running James Spader-starring series. Noting a desire to "step out of my comfort zone, try something new, and explore some of the other characters and stories that have been crawling around in my head," Bokenkamp is still very optimistic about the show's continued success heading into the ninth season (and helped by the fact that fellow The Blacklist EP John Eisendrath is staying with the series). Here's a look at Bokenkamp's message to the fanbase:

Here's a look back at Bokenkamp's tweet announcing his departure from The Blacklist and his reasons for leaving:

"This experience, for me, has been an entire life inside of my own life. These eight years playing Liz Keen have helped me better define the world and myself, as she set out to do the same. Liz sought incorruptible familial bonds, and collided with powerful forces to reveal the boundaries where a cruel, indifferent world ended and she began," Boone wrote in an Instagram post following the episode. "As her story ends I am grateful, most of all for the people I shared this time with: my fellow cast members present and past, our incredible crew who carried every single day for all involved, and those of you we entertained. The dreams inside this little life are the memories I still have of the guest stars passing through, however briefly— of their faces, their voices, their idiosyncrasies and talents. There have been such an astounding abundance of you over my 150+ episodes that, ironically, I could not list you all here, but… What a list. What a dream. Thank you all."

