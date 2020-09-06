With all of the excitement surrounding the second season premiere of Amazon Prime's The Boys and buzz already surrounding the third season via the hiring of Supernatural star Jensen Ackles for the role of Soldier Boy, we almost missed what series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke had to say about the series' future. Speaking with Total Film and GamesRadar during a roundtable interview prior to the series' premiere, Kripke revealed that viewers should expect the COVID-19 pandemic to play a role in some way, if not directly, moving into the third season: "I can tell that season three, without being specifically about COVID— we're having a lot of conversations about the government response to COVID here in the States. And my guess is, you'll see that metaphorically show up in one way or another in season three. It's a fortunate opportunity for me to have a show that I can, you know, talk about the world. I have a place to put all my frustration."

One of Kripke's many frustrations about the pandemic and the failed U.S. response to it is that it might cost The Boys an appearance from none other than Jeffrey Dean Morgan– a deal that came to light on social media several months ago. As is almost always the case, it comes down to timing with Morgan's The Walking Dead filming schedule. "I will caution everybody that COVID could really screw that [Morgan appearing] up, because he's a regular on another show. He is on 'The Walking Dead,' so he can only come up for a couple of days. If there's still a two-week quarantine between Canada and the United States, that renders that impossible." With that said, Kripke isn't saying there's still hope. "Of the many things COVID is screwing up in this world, a Jeffrey Dean Morgan cameo or a Jeffrey Dean Morgan role may be one of them," Kripke explained. "But if the quarantine is removed and a couple of things break our way? Then yeah, we'll try to figure it out."

The Boys: A Look at Season 2

A more intense, more desperate Season 2 of The Boys finds Butcher, Hughie, and the crew wanted by anything and everything with a superpower for the mess that was the first season. So what better time for our heroes to take the fight directly to Vought. Speaking of supes, it's not like Homelander (Antony Starr) has it any easier: Stormfront (Aya Cash) has her eyes on his leadership spot on The Seven- but her plans are much more "global" in nature. An even bigger "wild card" in all of this? The return of "retired" The Seven member Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore), who ignites some painful memories and righteous anger.

The following second-season teaser picks up where things left off last time: a bloody Homelander meeting his son. From there, we have a bloody mess that finds A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) not doing so well; Homelander taking on Starlight (Erin Moriarty); Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) stepping up his presence, The Deep (Chase Crawford) still trying to not be so shallow; a quick look at Butcher's good boy Terror, and more.

Amazon Prime Video also released a preview introducing Stormfront in all of her social media glory. In the opening scene, we get to see Vought's PR campaign making the public feel comfy about supes in the military just before the set gets a visitor, much to the chagrin of Homelander, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and public relation powerhouse Ashley (Colby Minifie). But Stormfront's not just there to make a name for herself, because she's already done that. That's because Mr. Edgar just named her as the late, not-so-great Translucent's (Alex Hassell) replacement- and Homelander's not happy.

Speaking of Mr. Edgar, during "The Boys F**kin' Reunion," Kripke previewed the first three minutes of the second season opener (at around the 47:30 mark) that plans are moving forward to embed supes with the military, with the Vought CEO and Secretary of Defense Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) negotiating "collateral damage" while Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) takes care of a first-season threat.

In this clip, Butcher is reunited with the team- just in enough time to take off again to meet with a contact. To say that doesn't sit well with Hughie would be an understatement: he wants answers- and a new plan. Of course, there's no way that doesn't come across to Butcher as a challenge to his leadership. Yeah, Butcher isn't a big fan of being questioned. Following that, we see what happens post-whale impaling (yup): As The Deep mourns the loss of Lucy, he looks to convince Starlight that one day she might welcome him back on the team. Yeah, that's not gonna happen- until Stormfront steps in. Meanwhile, Homelander looks to go underground to continue the hunt:

On the side of The Boys, the series also stars Laz Alonso (The Mysteries of Laura) as second-in-command Mother's Milk, and Tomer Capon as unpredictable wild card Frenchie, a brutal warrior when who lives a life of no attachments or responsibilities. Also joining this season are Goran Visnjic, Claudia Doumit, Patton Oswalt, and a returning Malcolm Barrett.