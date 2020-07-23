The Boys Gets Season 3 Renewal; Season 2 After-Show, Preview Clip

Showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke had been hinting about it for some time now, but Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg confirmed it during the show's Comic-Con@Home panel: Amazon Prime's The Boys will be back for a third season (with Jeffrey Dean Morgan). The second season will also be getting an after-show: Prime Rewind: The Boys, hosted by Aisha Tyler. To go along with that, we also have a preview of the second season that finds our heroes going one-one-one with The Deep. On a whale. So you can imagine how that goes:

The Boys: Let's Take a Look Ahead and a Look Back

In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of The Boys, Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront (Aya Cash), shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.

The following second-season teaser picks up where things left off last time: a bloody Homelander meeting his son. From there, we have a bloody mess that finds A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) not doing so well; Homelander taking on Starlight (Erin Moriarty); Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) stepping up his presence, The Deep (Chace Crawford) still trying to not be so shallow; a quick look at Butcher's good boy Terror, and more. Joining the series this season are Cash, Goran Visnjic, Claudia Doumit, Patton Oswalt, and a returning Malcolm Barrett.

Amazon Prime Video also released a preview introducing Stormfront (Cash) in all of her social media glory. In the opening scene, we get to see Vought's PR campaign making the public feel comfy about supes in the military just before the set gets a visitor, much to the chagrin of Homelander, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and public relation powerhouse Ashley (Colby Minifie). But Stormfront's not just there to make a name for herself, because she's already done that. That's because Mr. Edgar just named her as the late, not-so-great Translucent's replacement- and Homelander's not happy.

Speaking of Mr. Edgar, during "The Boys F**kin' Reunion," Kripke previewed the first three minutes of the second season opener (at around the 47:30 mark) that plans are moving forward to embed supes with the military, with the Vought CEO and Secretary of Defense Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) negotiating "collateral damage" while Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) takes care of a first-season threat.

On the side of The Boys, the series also stars Laz Alonso (The Mysteries of Laura) as second-in-command Mother's Milk; Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) as The Female, a young Asian assassin with blistering fighting skills who happens to have superpowers; and Tomer Capon as unpredictable wild card Frenchie, a brutal warrior when who lives a life of no attachments or responsibilities. On the side of The Seven, we can't forget Alex Hassell's late (and not-so-great) invisible hero Translucent.