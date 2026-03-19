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The Boys Shares Video Highlights From Today's Season 5 World Premiere

Here's a look at the video highlights released from today's world premiere of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys Season 5.

Article Summary The Boys Season 5 world premiere in Italy spotlights the cast and teases an epic final season.

Prime Video released video highlights from the event, including blue carpet interviews.

Teaser reveals Homelander's quest for immortality and tense father-son drama with Soldier Boy.

New season promises shocking alliances, returning characters, and major confrontations ahead.

Earlier today, Showrunner Eric Kripke and series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Jensen Ackles, Susan Heyward, and Valorie Curry kicked off the official countdown to the fifth and final season of The Boys in style… in Italy! Ahead of a special screening of the first episode, Kripke and the cast walked the "blue carpet," answered questions about the Prime Video series's run, and teased what Season 5 had to offer. Now, we've got a look at the video highlights from today's event, released by the streaming series…

Here's a look at just some of the highlights from today's big world premiere event, followed by a look back at some Soldier Boy (Ackles)-related insights we shared about the official final trailer:

The Boys Season 5 Trailer: Soldier Boy, Padalecki/Collins & More

In the official teaser, we heard the words, "A reckoning is coming," spoken as Homelander (Antony Starr) stood before a frozen Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), although it's tough to say if those words were directly tied to that moment. Now, we're learning that as he attempts to achieve immortality, Homelander wants his dear old dad along for the ride. That fits with Kripke's previous comments that their father-son dynamic would be a significant factor this season.

What we're not buying into is the idea that Soldier Boy will buy into what Homelander's planning. Does he see his son as a means to an end – in this case, killing Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) for betraying him? Yes, but seeing Homelander positioning himself as an actual kind of god takes things to a whole other level. By the way, the exchange between Soldier Boy and Homelander about why he woke him up was twisted genius.

Here, we get a brief tease of a Soldier Boy-Homelander stand-off, when Soldier Boy learns for the first time that Butcher has powers – before he eats an automobile, courtesy of Butcher:

Looks like someone might be getting a history lesson…

In the previous teaser, we saw Soldier Boy behind Jared Padalecki's character before it cut to the scene with Homelander and Soldier Boy together. Later, we see Padalecki's character in what appears to be some kind of supersuit in the middle of a very gory scene. During Fan Expo Boston (as reported by Collider) in August, Padalecki teased this about his character's connection to Soldier Boy: "I'll say this much — my character is very excited to meet Soldier Boy." In the segment we saw in the trailer, we're getting another look at a shocked Padalecki, with Misha Collins in the mix this time. It's clear that Soldier Boy isn't too thrilled with Collins; the suit Collins is wearing suggests he might be tied into the whole god/religion run that Homelander is on – maybe something that Soldier Boy can't but into.

We've seen all too well what can happen when Soldier Boy unleashes his power. Look no further than how close he came to putting down Homelander for good. So it's interesting to see who he's unleashing on here. Unless we're victims of slick editing, it seems Butcher and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) are shocked by what they're seeing, but not necessarily afraid. Of course, Butcher is on a don't-give-a-fuck run, so that might explain it (Frenchie does seem a bit more "anxious" about the situation).

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