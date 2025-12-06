Posted in: Amazon Studios, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: ccxp, the boys

The Boys Showrunner, Cast Check In From CCXP Brazil 2025 (VIDEO)

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke and series stars Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and Colby Minifie are checking in from CCXP Brazil 2025 ahead of today's big event.

Today's the day, folks! The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke and series stars Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and Colby Minifie are going to offer us our best look yet at the fifth and final season during their run today at CCXP Brazil 2025. We're going to have more to share with you later, but we wanted to pass along a look at the gang in São Paulo that was shared on social media, as well as a video from Prime Video Brazil that helps set the mood for what's to come.

Before the credits rolled on the fourth season finale, things were looking pretty bleak for our heroes on a number of fronts. Homelander (Antony Starr) is now in charge and has the entire nation's supes population as his federal police force. That's not going to make taking him down easy – even for Butcher (Karl Urban), who dove past the point of no return and is now on a Compoud V-fueled revenge run with Homelander in his sights.

If that sounds like things are going to get off to a pretty quick start when the series returns for Season 5, you would be right. "I think we throw you in the deep end, but in a good way, because the stakes are as high as they can possibly be," Urban shared during a panel at FAN EXPO, moderated by ScreenRant's Joe Deckelmeier. "I think the real thing to look out for in season 5 on an emotional level, as far as the characters go, and your attachments to characters, there's going to be some big hits early on in the very first episode," Urban added. "That's probably what is going to make you realize, 'Oh, this s–t is for real.' The stakes couldn't be higher, and anybody's fair game."

The Boys Showrunner on "Gen V" Season 2 Finale Impact

Kripke on How Much of a Role Will "Gen V" Supes Play in "The Boys" Final Season: "They are playing an important part. Part of the fun of wrapping out season two that way is that we really get to set the table for season five, where there's now this active and growing resistance led by Starlight that A-Train is an important part of. They're really trying to take the fight back to Homelander and this sort of fascist government. By the same respect, we still work hard to try to maintain our balance that 'The Boys' is about 'The Boys,' and 'Gen V' is about 'Gen V.' The characters provide crucial assists, but it's still about 'The Boys,' and you can watch it without having watched 'Gen V' and vice versa. But watching both is still a much more fun experience."

Kripke Has "More 'Gen V' Story to Tell After Season 2: "We don't play it in season five of 'The Boys' that this is the end of 'Gen V.' We leave them open-ended because we actually have more 'Gen V' story to tell, and we'd love to tell it. It depends on the ratings and how many people end up tuning in. We have to make it so Amazon picks us up for another season."

Kripke on "Gen V" Season 2 & Godolkin's Fate Impacting Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) Personally: "Well, it all went pretty sideways on Sage [laughs]. The story about Sage that we really liked — and it was Michele Fazekas' notion — was, 'Why can't we give Sage a love story? Does she always have to be just such a calculated robot?' She genuinely loved the guy, and she had this plan. They were gonna move in together, and they were gonna break it to Homelander in a really careful way. They were going to be this power couple. She had this vision of a happy world with the other smartest person in the world, and he just went fucking nuts. She's begging him not to do this. She knew that his going down that path was going to be destructive for both of them. There's a reason she let Polarity out of that prison in the final episode. She knew that she had to ultimately protect her own hide. We play a bit of that. She comes into season five a little heartbroken. This guy really broke her heart. She was already a misanthrope, and it just makes her even more so.

Kripke on the "True Underground Resistance" Fighting Homelander: "He's got a lot of people in line who want to bitch slap him [laughs]. Obviously, Butcher is in the front of that line. But there's Stan Edgar, Marie, Annie, Huey. They're trying to mount a real push, but they're also outgunned, outmanned. You're in an entire country that has drunk Homelander's Kool-Aid. They're outmatched by the size of the hundreds of superheroes that are in every town across the country, who have been given authority over the police. So it really is a true underground resistance against a fascist government, which definitely has no comparison or parallel to anything going on anywhere in the world."

