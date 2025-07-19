Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys Showrunner Kripke Says Goodbye to Vought Tower's 99th Floor

In a punch to our "feels," The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke shared a look at Stage 9, which used to be the home to Vought Tower’s 99th floor.

Just when we thought we had successfully made it through the first emotional wave of reactions, Showrunner Eric Kripke had to go and dropkick our "feels" one more time. After announcing that filming on the fifth and final season of The Boys had wrapped via social media with a touching post, a number of folks on both sides of the camera also checked in, with heartfelt expressions of love and gratitude as well as personal behind-the-scenes looks from over the previous four seasons. Earlier today, Kripke was able to sneak in one more heartbreaker by offering a look at Stage 9, which once housed Vought Tower's infamous 99th floor, where The Seven would meet and live (and where a lot of jaw-dropping stuff happened).

"Stage 9, former home of Vought Tower's 99th floor. Nothing lasts forever, kids," Kripke wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a haunting and heartbreaking look at the stage area from Stefan Steen:

Here's a look at what Laz Alonso, Antony Starr, and Chace Crawford had to share about Kripke's post (with other members of the cast and production team checking in):

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

During Sony's "Creator to Creator" podcast, Kripke and Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent) had a chance to share what life is like as a showrunner, and if there were two people who have the resumes to have this conversation, it's Kripke and Ryan. Beginning at around the 33:50 mark in the clip above, Kripke reveals his mindset in terms of crafting a series finale that remains true to the show's creative vision while satisfying the faithful viewers. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," Kripke shared. "You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales."

Kripke continued, "How do you tie up the stories? How do you do it in a way that is emotional and satisfying? How do you do it in a way that creates — frankly — the illusion that some detail that you dropped in Season 1 or Season 2 is now suddenly coming back to pay off?" He continued," You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, 'Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good'."

Regarding series finales that hit and hit hard, Kripke shared what he learned from writers and how they approached the lead-up to Breaking Bad S05E16: "Felina" (written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan). "'Breaking Bad,' to me, is as good as a show gets, and I was able to ask some of those writers, I'm like, 'The way you tied everything together, how did you do that?' And they said, 'Oh, we had just a list of loose ends on our board that we had no idea what to do with them, that we would keep compiling over the seasons. And then when it came time to do the final season, we would just start checking them off of like, how do we pay them off, cuz we're gonna look like geniuses because the Season 2 storyline becomes this.'"

