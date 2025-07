Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys, vought rising

The Boys Spinoff "Coming-of-Age Story" for Soldier Boy: Jensen Ackles

During this weekend's Creation Entertainment event, Jensen Ackles offered additional insights into The Boys spinoff series "Vought Rising."

Article Summary Jensen Ackles teases a deeper, more vulnerable Soldier Boy in The Boys spinoff Vought Rising.

The series will act as a 1950s-set coming-of-age story, exploring Soldier Boy's origins and insecurities.

Vought Rising examines the early days of Vought from a new perspective and promises a unique tone.

Production is set for August with new cast members and insights into Soldier Boy's formative years.

Though Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys is set to wrap up its run with a fifth and final season in 2026, Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy will be far from over. In August, production is expected to get underway on Showrunner Paul Grellong and Prime Video's Ackles and Aya Cash (Clara Vought/Stormfront)-starring 50's-set spinoff The Boys: Vought Rising. Now, we're learning some more from Ackles regarding what differentiates the prequel series from the flagship series and what he's looking forward to from it during this weekend's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Novi, Michigan" from Creation Entertainment.

Noting that the series will be looking at Vought through a "different lens" because it focuses on the "genesis" of it all, Ackles explained how the spinoff will be a kind of "coming-of-age story" for Soldier Boy in that it's about him developing an understanding of himself and his role in things. Referencing Soldier Boy's exchange with Butcher (Karl Urban) in Season 3 about their fathers, Ackles added that the series will have a "different flavor" as it builds upon aspects of Soldier Boy's past that we know and the insecurities that he's developed. Yes, Ackles even uses the word "vulnerability." Okay, we're sold.

Here's a look at what Ackles had to share about what the upcoming spinoff has in store for Soldier Boy (and once again, huge thanks to Fangasm for being kind enough to share the clip):

Speaking with Collider for an extended interview in June regarding his career supporting his new Prime Video series Countdown, Ackles shared that he is excited to examine how Soldier Boy was in his own time and not time-displaced as we've seen him for most of The Boys. "I'm excited to explore what that world looks like and feels like and sounds like, and see how those characters come to life in that setting," Ackles shared. "I've been playing Soldier Boy in modern day, but I've been playing him like he's kind of an old guy. He's a grandpa from back in the day, so it'll be interesting to now play him with contemporaries." Of course, just because it's a 50s-set prequel doesn't mean it's going to lack in that The Boys "uniqueness" when it comes to storytelling: "It may be like an odd explanation of how we've ended up where we are." Will Hochman (Blue Bloods) and Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria) have joined the cast, though their respective roles are being kept under wraps.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!