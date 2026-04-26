Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Comeback

The Comeback S03E06: "Valerie's Home Alone": AI Leak & NDA Goes MIA

It's double crisis time for Valerie in tonight's episode of HBO's The Comeback. Here's our preview for S03E06: "Valerie's Home Alone."

Article Summary The Comeback S03E06 sends Valerie Cherish into crisis mode when news of her AI-written show leaks to the public.

Valerie’s troubles deepen in The Comeback as she discovers someone close to her never signed an NDA.

Tonight’s The Comeback episode, “Valerie’s Home Alone,” finds Valerie handling a media meltdown largely on her own.

The Comeback preview also teases the official HBO podcast, with Lisa Kudrow, Michael Patrick King, and Lance Barber.

We're back with a pregame preview of what's ahead with tonight's episode of the third and final season of HBO and Michael Patrick King (And Just Like That…) & Lisa Kudrow's The Comeback. In S03E06: "Valerie's Home Alone," Valerie (Kudrow) will need to be in a serious crisis mode when word of her AI-written show goes public – and Valerie learns that someone close hasn't signed an NDA. Did we mention that she's going to be dealing with a lot of this solo? After checking out the official overview and image gallery, make sure to stick around for the latest episode of the official podcast. This week, Kudrow and King do a deep dive into last week's episode, and Lance Barber discusses returning as Paulie G.

The Comeback Season 3 Episode 6: "Valerie's Home Alone" Preview

The Comeback Season 3 Episode 6: "Valerie's Home Alone" – Valerie finds herself alone amid a media meltdown after news of her AI-written show is somehow leaked to the public. Later, Val is further shocked to discover that a member of her team has not signed a NDA. Directed by Michael Patrick King, and written by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow.

Twenty years after its debut, the HBO Original comedy series returns with Lisa Kudrow reprising her Emmy-nominated role as actress Valerie Cherish. Joining Kudrow this season are Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young and Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O'Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O'Grady, Zane Phillips, Julian Stern, and Andrew Scott. HBO's The Comeback was created by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, who executive produce alongside John Melfi and Dan Bucatinsky.

Following each episode, The Comback Official HBO Companion Podcast host Evan Ross Katz will sit down with Kudrow and King for a deep dive into the season's storyline, the origins of the series, the writing journey, and the relevance of Valerie Cherish today. In addition, guests from the cast and more are set to be featured.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!