The Librarians: The Next Chapter Intros The Team; New Teaser Released

Along with a new teaser for TNT & Showrunner Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, a new behind-the-scenes look introduces the team.

We're now down to only a little more than two weeks until TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter two-night debut – on Sunday, May 25th (following NBA Playoffs coverage) and Monday, May 26th (following NHL Playoffs coverage), and the network and Devlin are making sure we know everything we need to know before that happens. Along with a new teaser, a new featurette gives the cast a chance in the spotlight as we get to know more about them, their characters, and the adventures ahead.

Here's a look at the newest teaser, "Save The World," followed by a chance to get up close and personal with our "Librarians" and some previously released intel on the upcoming series:

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars – with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

