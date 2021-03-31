The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill Responds to Sebastian Stan/Luke Condition

Posted on | by Tom Chang | Comments

Mark Hamill and Sebastian Stan have all seen the proposed fan castings and deepfakes on the latter taking over the role of Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise (what with Obi-Wan Kenobi and the upcoming "Rogue One" series showing prequels are in fashion). When Good Morning America addressed the 400 lb Internet gorilla in the room with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star, he diplomatically said, "Well, if Mark Hamill calls me personally that he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I'll believe it, until then I won't believe it." Now Hamill offered his own tongue-in-cheek response to state the obvious since his personal endorsement doesn't have any real weight to the argument.

shutterstoMark Hamill at the World premiere of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on December 14, 2015. Editorial credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.comck_351343061
Mark Hamill at the World premiere of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on December 14, 2015. Editorial credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

"This assumes I have any say in casting decisions at Lucasfilm when in fact… I don't," Hamill tweeted when asked by a fan. The character of Luke Skywalker was last seen on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian in the second season finale "The Rescue" which saw the hero circa Return of the Jedi (1983) make his triumphant return. It was almost 40 years since the Richard Marquand film's release and a body double was used to de-age Hamill with the actor lending his own voice trying the best he can to sound younger.

April 12, 2016: Actor Sebastian Stan at the world premiere of "Captain America: Civil War" at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood. Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com
April 12, 2016: Actor Sebastian Stan at the world premiere of "Captain America: Civil War" at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood. Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

The occasion was momentous because it gave fans the Luke Skywalker moment they craved with the full use of his Force powers the sequel films didn't show when Hamill last physically played the character. Accompanied by his faithful droid R2-D2, it was revealed the legendary Jedi was Gorgu's master before they set off to complete his training. Before Luke could get to the bridge of the imperial lightcruiser, he had to dispense Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) experimental dark troopers. Both seasons of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney+.

About Tom Chang

I'm a follower of pop culture from gaming, comics, sci-fi, fantasy, film, and TV for over 30 years. I grew up reading magazines like Starlog, Mad, and Fangoria. As a writer for over 10 years, Star Wars was the first sci-fi franchise I fell in love with. I'm a nerd-of-all-trades.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope   globe  