Star Wars And The MCU Will Never Cross Over Says Kevin Feige

Star Wars fans got all excited when it was announced that the Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige would be putting his stamp on an entry in the galaxy far, far, away a short time ago. What will that film be like? We do not know at this point. One thing it WON'T be, according to him, is a crossover with the MCU. While promoting WandaVision in an interview with Yahoo, Feige touched on if Star Wars and the MCU should ever cross over at all. Spoiler: it's a no.

Patton Oswalt Gave US The Only Star Wars/MCU Crossover We Will Ever Need Anyway

"If you'd ask me if anything we're talking about right now was in the realm of possibility 20 years ago, I would've said, 'I don't think so.' But I really don't think so," he quickly adds. "I don't think there's any reason for it." And he is right. I guess. I think it would be pretty cool to see Luke Skywalker interacting with Groot and Rocket, but maybe that is just me. Only something like that would ever make any sense, though. Once you get into characters that are more Earth-bound, meeting the Star Wars characters is when things get very silly.

Patton Oswalt gave us the ultimate crossover between the two already anyway. Everyone has seen that scene from Park & Rec at this point, and the reason it was so talked about and shared is not because it made a lick of sense as a story; it is because it reminded everyone of when we were kids and imagining what these fantasy pairings would be like. Star Wars and the MCU don't belong anywhere near each other on-screen or in print, for that matter, but being a kid and imagining it happening was a part of every geek's childhood. Hopefully, we never have to see what that would actually look like.