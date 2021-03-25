Falcon and Winter Soldier: Sebastian Stan Zings Costar, Star Wars

With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier front and center on Disney+, stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan appeared on ABC's Good Morning America to talk about the series among other things. When Mackie, who plays Falcon/Sam Wilson, was confronted by the show's hosts about a question they should ask his co-star, he offered a playful jab. "That's hard, man, [Sebastian]'s such a boring person," Mackie said. "He really does absolutely nothing. Ask him, why is he so boring? Ask him what his hobbies are. How about that? Ask him what his hobbies are."

The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes actor offered his retort, "The reason I'm so 'boring' is because half the time I have to listen to him talk, he just talks so much that I never get a word in so he never knows anything about me." During the events of the first episode, viewers catch up on the duo since the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) finding Sam trying to help secure a loan with his sister to save the family fishing business while Buck tries to have some semblance of normal with his deeply rooted PTSD and coming to grips to his past as a H.Y.D.R.A. assassin.

Will The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan Cross into Star Wars?

On the other side of the Disney coin, Stan was also asked if he would be willing to take physically over the role of Luke Skywalker from Mark Hamill in the Star Wars franchise. "Well, if Mark Hamill calls me personally that he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I'll believe it, until then I won't believe it," Stan said. Hamill's Skywalker was last seen on the TV series The Mandalorian de-aged with assistance from a body double and the actor lending his own voice trying to sound 30 years younger. New episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Solder stream Fridays on Disney+.

