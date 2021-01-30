It's hard to believe it's only been a few months since The Mandalorian provided its biggest payoff rewarding fans of Dave Filoni's animated Star Wars series with the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano. Originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein in The Clone Wars and later in Rebels, the character made a physical appearance in the second season of the popular Disney+ series in the episode called "The Jedi" and was played by Rosario Dawson. The actress took to social media to celebrate Ahsoka Tano day, thanking her predecessor, Filoni, creator Jon Favreau, and specialists Brian Sipe and Samantha Ward. She shared the exhausting make-up process it took to turn her into the iconic female Jedi. The 23-second video was obviously sped up to show to note the meticulous detail taken to get her ready.

"Happy #AhsokaTanoDay!" Dawson wrote. "Thank you @Ashley_Eckstein for bringing Ashoka to life for us all. It's one of the greatest honors & privileges of my life to share this remarkable character w/ the world alongside you. #DreamTeam @starwars @dave_filoni @Jon_Favreau #BrianSipe #SamanthaWard" In "The Jedi" Mando/Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) was given a clue to the whereabouts of Tano from Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) after helping her and her team overtake an imperial transport. The recurring theme of the second season was Din's journey to get Grogu to the Jedi given his Force-sensitive abilities.

Despite not having the ability to form audible words, Grogu and Ahsoka were able to communicate telepathically to set Din off on the next leg of his journey to remotely message what ended up being his master in the season finale, "The Rescue". It's not far-fetched to say Ahsoka may have some future involvement in season three of The Mandalorian. On top of her existing spinoff in the limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka, it's also completely feasible that the former Jedi could also make an appearance in the series Rangers of the New Republic, which Favreau confirmed takes place following Return of the Jedi. For now, you can just relive her epic return on the Disney+ series.

