The Mandalorian Season 2 Preview: Din Djarin Searches for His People

ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Arizona Cardinals-Dallas Cowboys game wasn't going to be hurting for ratings anyway, but including a sneak preview for the second season of Disney+'s The Mandalorian was definitely a great way to guarantee that a whole lot more tuned in. That's exactly what the streaming service did, offering fans of the live-action "Star Wars" spinoff series fresh looks at Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin aka "Mando," The Child aka Baby Yoda, Gina Carano's Cara Dune, Carl Weathers's Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito's Darksaber-wielding Moff Gideon, and more.

But did we get any signs of Sasha Banks, Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff, and Michael Biehn? Well… at least we have the mysterious "blue" character. Could it be Clone Wars bounty hunter Cad Bane? Hmmm… probably not. But hey, let us know what you think (and The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on October 30th).

Behind the camera, Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), cast member Carl Weathers, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Dads), and Sam Hargrave (Extraction) will be sharing time with series creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni in The Mandalorian director's chair. While the second season of Disney+'s live-action Star Wars spinoff series appears to have gotten off relatively light compared to many COVID-19-impacted productions, Favreau was asked if new health and safety guidelines would make it difficult starting up production on a (for now) hypothetical third season and if he had concerns. As Favreau sees it, the series' reliance on virtual sets/scenes and distance-based production actually lends itself pretty naturally to the "new norms" on sets now:

"The fact that the set is much more contained is a benefit because you can limit the number of people. A lot of the people controlling it are doing it remotely from what we call the Brain Bar, which is a bank of gaming computers, essentially. The amount of people near the camera could be much smaller than [usual]. We also shoot a lot outside, which is helpful, too. We build to a moment in filming more like an animated production, where we have a lot of storyboards, a lot of discussions, and scouting in virtual reality. We use cinematic tools in VR much the same way we did for 'The Lion King' and 'The Jungle Book.' A lot of times the actors you are seeing on the screen aren't actually there on set."