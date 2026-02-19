Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt S02E07 "1:00 P.M." Preview: Shawn Hatosy's Dr. Abbot Returns

Dr. Abbot's (Shawn Hatosy) return is just one of the headlines heading into tonight's episode of HBO Max's The Pitt, S02E07: "1:00 P.M."

After having a week to process that heartbreaking final scene from last week's episode, the Season 2 shift moves on to its next hour with tonight's episode of EP John Wells and series creator/showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring The Pitt. As we saw in the promo trailer for S02E07: "1:00 P.M.," Shawn Hatosy's Dr. Jack Abbot is back, but it's that last scene that really has us worried because whatever's about to go down, even Dr. Robby (Wyle) wasn't given a heads-up about it. With that in mind, here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's chapter, as well as a look back at the previous episode and more.

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 7: "1:00 P.M." Preview

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 7: "1:00 P.M." – Written by Kristen Pierre-Geyfman and R. Scott Gemmill, here's a look at the preview trailer, a sneak peek, and the image gallery that were released for tonight's chapter. Following that, podcast hosts Dr. Alok Patel and Hunter Harris speak with Patrick Ball and Katherine LaNasa (Dr. Frank Langdon and Charge Nurse Dana Evans) about last week's episode. Then Hunter and Alok speak with writer Valerie Chu about the collaborative writing process for the streaming series. Then, the cast discusses last week's heartbreaking loss and why some characters are struggling after the time jump, while the executive producers tease what's still to come:

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

