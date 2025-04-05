Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Season 2 Set 10 Months After Season 1, Over Holiday Weekend

During Deadline's Contenders TV, Max's The Pitt EP R. Scott Gemmill, EP John Wells, and EP/star Noah Wyle offered some details on Season 2.

Article Summary The Pitt Season 2 jumps 10 months ahead, unfolding over the July 4th holiday.

Noah Wyle returns as Dr. Michael Robinavitch in this intense medical drama.

Producers seek passionate pros for an ensemble-focused production.

Max's The Pitt is produced by John Wells Productions and Warner Bros.

A little less than two months after the word came down that Max had given a Season 2 green light to John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and series creator R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring critically acclaimed medical drama The Pitt. Now, thanks to this weekend's Deadline's Contenders TV event, EP R. Scott Gemmill, EP John Wells, and EP/star Wyle are offering some quick but key updates on what viewers can expect from the second season. First up, Season 2 picks up the action 10 months after the final hour/Season 1 finale – with the next 15 hours being set over the course of a July 4th weekend – one of the busiest holidays in the calendar year for emergency rooms. "We're calling all pros. We want people who are good with props and who are used to working in a company – with an ensemble. We want creativity. We want passion. We don't want ego coming into play. We have tremendous people showing up excited," Wyle shared during the presentation.

"We're excited and delighted with the audience response for our first season of 'The Pitt' and can't be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros. Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season," Wyle, Gemmill, and Wells shared in a statement back in February when the second season was announced. Joining Wyle (Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch) for the streaming series are Tracey Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Marron Ball (Dr. Langdon), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans).

Max's The Pitt is a co-production with Sky Studios, produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. R. Scott Gemmill will write the first episode and executive produce the series alongside Noah Wyle (ER, "The Librarian" franchise, Falling Skies), Emmy-winner John Wells (Animal Kingdom, Shameless, The West Wing, ER) and JWP's Erin Jontow (Emperor Of Ocean Park, Rescue: HI-Surf, Maid), Simran Baidwan (Manifest, Ordinary Joe, The Good Doctor, Chicago Med), and Michael Hissrich (Shameless, The West Wing, Third Watch).

