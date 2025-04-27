Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie S07: "Chenford" Connection "Impossible to Break": Hawley

The Rookie Showrunner Alexi Hawley chose his words carefully discussing Lucy (Melissa O'Neil), Tim (Eric Winter), and "Chenford's" future.

Since we've been covering ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, we've gotten the distinct impression that there are more than a few of you out there who are "Chenford" fans. Okay, obviously, we're joking – there are a ton of you out there keeping fingers and toes crossed that Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim's (Eric Winter) future involves them living happily ever after. But they've also trusted the show's writers to do right by the characters by presenting two well-rounded characters who have their respective personal issues to confront (and being on the police force together doesn't exactly make things any easier). After a season finale that left fans concerned, the current season has been an interesting one for Lucy and Tim: much more intimate on a number of levels than we were expecting, but played out in a way that's allowed them to grow individually and as friends. Of course, "Chenford" fans want the endgame to be more than just friends. Can they expect to see some movement on the relationship front by the end of Season 7, or will the slow-building burn continue?

"Every word I say about this is parsed very closely, so let me think about how to respond," Hawley carefully began his response during his interview with Collider. "Let me back up a little bit by saying that I think that the journey this season has been really important, at least to us in the writers' room and on the show, in terms of the real effects of the breakup and Lucy really coming to terms with who she is after, what she wants out of her career and out of her job afterwards, but also being a human being, and as we've all had moments of wanting something that maybe might not be emotionally healthy for you, like the hookups and all that kind of stuff, where, you know, have been a bit of a bouncing back and forth. That just feels very human to me. I mean, look, I do think that at the end of the day, that connection between them is impossible to break. And so I think, as we go forward, you will just see that."

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 16-17 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 16: "The Return" – The team has mixed feelings when a familiar face returns, hoping to prove himself. Meanwhile, an influencer gets his fans to come after Wesley (Shawn Ashmore), and Tim (Eric Winter) supports Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) as she prepares for the sergeant's exam.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 17: "Mutiny And The Bounty" – The team helps Skip Tracer Randy (Flula Borg) when his new love interest is kidnapped. Meanwhile, Angela (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla (Mekia Cox) enlist their moms to help catch a con artist, and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) is threatened to drop a case.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!