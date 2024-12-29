Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: chenford, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7: Augustine & Keleher Are Their Own Best Hype Men

Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher do a fine job making the case to The Rookie fans why their newest rookies are worth checking out.

With only a little more than a week to go until ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie returns on January 7th with S07E01: "The Shot," we're getting a chance to hear from the newest additions to the cast. After Lisseth Chavez (Celina Juarez) posed with them heading into the holidays as an official passing of the "rookie" baton, we're getting a chance to hear from Deric Augustine (Miles Penn) and Patrick Keleher (Seth Ridley) – the squad's newest rookies. As viewers wait to see what they can expect from Penn and Ridley, Augustine and Keleher prove they make a pretty good team as they take turns selling viewers on why the other should be another reason for fans to get excited about the new season.

Here's a look at Augustine and Keleher doing a fine job being each other's "hype man," followed by a look ahead to the seventh-season return of ABC's The Rookie:

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1: "The Shot" Preview

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1: "The Shot" – Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John (Nathan Fillion) and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas following their prison escape. Here's a look at the cast getting everyone caught up on where their respective characters are at heading into the seventh season:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!