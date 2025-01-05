Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: seth rogen, the studio

The Studio: Apple TV+ Previews Upcoming Seth Rogen Comedy Series

With the first two episodes dropping on March 26th, Apple TV+ released a new sneak peek at the upcoming Seth Rogen comedy series, The Studio.

Article Summary Apple TV+ previews new Seth Rogen comedy series, The Studio, with an exciting sneak peek.

The Studio, starring Rogen, debuts March 26th, featuring a star-studded cast.

The preview was dropped during Apple TV+’s free streaming weekend.

The series looks to offer some comedic insights into the business of Hollywood.

With today being the third and final day of the streamer's free streaming weekend and the day when the 82nd Annual Golden Globes is taking place, it seemed like the perfect day for Apple TV+ to share a sneak peek at the upcoming comedy series The Studio. Set to begin hitting screens on Wednesday, March 26th, the 10-episode half-hour comedy stars Seth Rogen, who also serves as writer, director, and executive producer alongside Emmy Award nominee Evan Goldberg. Along with the clip "Red Carpet Influencers" (hitting that "Golden Globes" vibe) waiting for you above, we have an updated image gallery, official overview, and key art poster waiting for you below:

Along with Rogen, the cast for the upcoming streaming series includes Catherine O'Hara (HBO's The Last of Us), Kathryn Hahn (Disney+'s Agatha All Along), Ike Barinholtz (HBO's White House Plumbers), and Chase Sui Wonders (Peacock's Bupkis) – with Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) appearing as a guest star. Now, here's a look at the previously released official teaser, along with an official overview of the streaming series:

In "The Studio," Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it's the job Matt's been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

Stemming from Lionsgate Television, Apple TV+'s The Studio was created by multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, alongside Rogen, Goldberg, and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures' James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen and Goldberg.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!