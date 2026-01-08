Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: the traitors

The Traitors Returns Tonight! Your Season 4 Premiere Viewing Guide

Peacock's Emmy Award-winning, Alan Cumming-hosting competition reality series The Traitors returns tonight with a three-episode Season 4 premiere. Here's a rundown of who and what you need to know and much more!

Welcome to the fourth season of Peacock's Emmy Award-winning competition reality series The Traitors, kicking off its dastardly run with a three-episode premiere TONIGHT! Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle nestled deep in the Scottish Highlands, the global phenomenon will hit streaming screens at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET. Following that, viewers will receive two episodes on January 15th, with single episodes released weekly until the finale and reunion event on February 26th. To ensure you have everything you need for tonight's return, we have a reminder of what the show is all about, as well as a number of previews of the season, insights from the contestants, and much more. But first…

What's "The Traitors" All About? Peacock's The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Here's how it goes down:

The entertainment industry's most competitive reality stars and famous faces take part in the ultimate murder mystery game, as contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game.

If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Who Can We Expect During "The Traitors" Season 4? Hosted by the impossibly stylish and devastatingly witty Cumming, the contestants for the fourth season include:

Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

(The Real Housewives of Potomac) Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

(The Real Housewives of Dubai) Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

(The Bachelor) Donna Kelce ("Mama" Kelce)

("Mama" Kelce) Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

(The Real Housewives of New York City) Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter)

(Singer-Songwriter) Ian Terry (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater)

(Olympic Figure Skater) Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef)

(Host, Top Chef) Rob Cesternino (Survivor)

(Survivor) Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

(The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)

(Dancing with the Stars) Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun)

(Love Island USA Aftersun) Michael Rapaport (Actor)

(Actor) Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race)

(RuPaul's Drag Race) Natalie Anderson (Survivor)

(Survivor) Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

(The Real Housewives of Atlanta) Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)

(Love Island USA) Ron Funches (Comedian)

(Comedian) Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill)

(One Tree Hill) Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater)

(Olympic Figure Skater) Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho (Survivor)

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 1: "Let the Cards Fall as They Will" – Another new all-star cast arrives in Scotland under the cover of darkness for the ultimate game of deception and the chance to win up to $250k; the cards of fate are dealt, secrets lurk in the shadows, and the game starts faster than ever before.

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 2: "The Death Conga" – Secrets surround the castle; the first Faithful is murdered, the mission causes friction, and some overwhelming evidence is brought to the round table; the pressure is on as the Traitors must commit their next murder right under the Faithful's noses.

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 3: "Show Me Your Faces" – The Faithful are given an early chance to avenge the Traitors' latest murder; the stakes are higher than ever in the mission, as the players must put their lives in the hands of the person they trust the most; a brutal end awaits one Faithful.

Produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3 Media, Peacock's The Traitors Season 4 is executive-produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen, and Alan Cumming. The format for the series was devised initially by IDTV and RTL.

