The Traitors Returns Tonight! Your Season 4 Premiere Viewing Guide
Peacock's Emmy Award-winning, Alan Cumming-hosting competition reality series The Traitors returns tonight with a three-episode Season 4 premiere. Here's a rundown of who and what you need to know and much more!
The Traitors Season 4 premieres tonight on Peacock with a dramatic three-episode launch event.
Alan Cumming returns to host as reality stars and celebrities battle in Scotland for $250,000.
New twists, suspenseful murders, and high-stakes missions await both Faithful and Traitor players.
Episodes drop weekly after the first two weeks, leading up to the grand finale and reunion in February.
Welcome to the fourth season of Peacock's Emmy Award-winning competition reality series The Traitors, kicking off its dastardly run with a three-episode premiere TONIGHT! Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle nestled deep in the Scottish Highlands, the global phenomenon will hit streaming screens at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET. Following that, viewers will receive two episodes on January 15th, with single episodes released weekly until the finale and reunion event on February 26th. To ensure you have everything you need for tonight's return, we have a reminder of what the show is all about, as well as a number of previews of the season, insights from the contestants, and much more. But first…
What's "The Traitors" All About? Peacock's The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Here's how it goes down:
The entertainment industry's most competitive reality stars and famous faces take part in the ultimate murder mystery game, as contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.
Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.
Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game.
If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.
Who Can We Expect During "The Traitors" Season 4? Hosted by the impossibly stylish and devastatingly witty Cumming, the contestants for the fourth season include:
Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)
Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)
Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)
Donna Kelce ("Mama" Kelce)
Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)
Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter)
Ian Terry (Big Brother)
Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater)
Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef)
Rob Cesternino (Survivor)
Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)
Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun)
Michael Rapaport (Actor)
Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race)
Natalie Anderson (Survivor)
Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)
Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)
Ron Funches (Comedian)
Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill)
Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater)
Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)
Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho (Survivor)
The Traitors Season 4 Episode 1: "Let the Cards Fall as They Will" – Another new all-star cast arrives in Scotland under the cover of darkness for the ultimate game of deception and the chance to win up to $250k; the cards of fate are dealt, secrets lurk in the shadows, and the game starts faster than ever before.
Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Mark Ballas, Monét X Change, Kristen Kish, Rob Cesternino, Stephen Colletti, Michael Rapaport, Tara Lipinski, Ron Funches, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Yam Yam Arocho, Lisa Rinna, Porsha Williams, Caroline Stanbury, Dorinda Medley, Colton Underwood, Eric Nam, Maura Higgins, Tiffany Mitchell, Natalie Anderson, Ian Terry — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Rausch, Mark Ballas, Colton Underwood, Eric Nam, Stephen Colletti, Lisa Rinna, Donna Kelce, Dorinda Medley, Porsha Williams, Natalie Anderson, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Tara Lipinski, Michael Rapaport, Rob Cesternino, Kristen Kish, Monét X Change, Ian Terry, Caroline Stanbury, Ron Funches, Johnny Weir — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Ian Terry — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Maura Higgins, Caroline Stanbury, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Cesternino, Monét X Change, Lisa Rinna, Dorinda Medley — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Dorinda Medley — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Stephen Colletti, Tara Lipinski, Kristen Kish, Maura Higgins, Johnny Weir, Dorinda Medley, Porsha Williams — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Mark Ballas, Eric Nam, Rob Rausch, Colton Underwood — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Druids — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Kristen Kish, Eric Nam, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Dorinda Medley, Porsha Williams, Candiace Dillard Bassett — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Rausch, Mark Ballas, Porsha Williams, Rob Cesternino, Tara Lipinski, Stephen Colletti, Caroline Stanbury, Alan Cumming, Ron Funches, Maura Higgins, Lisa Rinna, Colton Underwood, Donna Kelce, Eric Nam, Monét X Change, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Johnny Weir — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Rinna, Colton Underwood, Donna Kelce, Eric Nam, Monét X Change — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Stephen Colletti, Caroline Stanbury, Ron Funches, Maura Higgins, Lisa Rinna — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Tiffany Mitchell, Yam Yam Arocho — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Stephen Colletti, Caroline Stanbury, Ron Funches — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Rinna, Colton Underwood, Donna Kelce, Eric Nam — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Stephen Colletti, Caroline Stanbury, Alan Cumming, Ron Funches, Maura Higgins, Lisa Rinna, Colton Underwood — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Rausch, Porsha Williams, Dorinda Medley, Natalie Anderson, Tiffany Mitchell, Rob Cesternino, Lisa Rinna, Ian Terry — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Maura Higgins, Tara Lipinski, Yam Yam Arocho, Rob Rausch, Colton Underwood — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Yam Yam Arocho, Donna Kelce, Colton Underwood, Caroline Stanbury, Johnny Weir, Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Ron Funches, Stephen Colletti, Michael Rapaport, Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Donna Kelce, Yam Yam Arocho, Monét X Change, Caroline Stanbury, Maura Higgins, Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Colton Underwood, Caroline Stanbury, Johnny Weir, Ian Terry, Rob Rausch, Michael Rapaport, Kristen Kish, Lisa Rinna, Dorinda Medley, Donna Kelce — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Ian Terry, Natalie Anderson, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Tara Lipinski, Stephen Colletti, Monét X Change, Maura Higgins, Donna Kelce, Rob Cesternino — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Michael Rapaport, Kristen Kish, Stephen Colletti, Candiace Dillard Bassett — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Ron Funches, Tiffany Mitchell, Tara Lipinski, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Lisa Rinna, Porsha Williams, Colton Underwood, Dorinda Medley, Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Donna Kelce, Caroline Stanbury, Johnny Weir, Maura Higgins, Yam Yam Arocho, Colton Underwood — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Porsha Williams, Natalie Anderson, Tiffany Mitchell — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Kristen Kish, Monét X Change, Donna Kelce, Dorinda Medley, Porsha Williams, Yam Yam Arocho, Colton Underwood, Natalie Anderson — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Graves — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Graves — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael Rapaport, Kristen Kish, Monét X Change, Yam Yam Arocho, Ron Funches, Colton Underwood, Dorinda Medley, Rob Rausch, Tara Lipinski, Mark Ballas, Porsha Williams — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael Rapaport, Rob Cesternino, Donna Kelce, Eric Nam, Ron Funches, Kristen Kish, Colton Underwood, Yam Yam Arocho — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Tara Lipinski — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Tiffany Mitchell — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Yam Yam Arocho — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Stephen Colletti — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Michael Rapaport — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Donna Kelce — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Rob Cesternino — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Porsha Williams — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Natalie Anderson — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Monét X Change — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Lisa Rinna — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Kristen Kish — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Johnny Weir — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Ian Terry — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Eric Nam — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Dorinda Medley, Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Caroline Stanbury — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Colton Underwood — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
"Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: Candiace Dillard Bassett — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)
The Traitors Season 4 Episode 2: "The Death Conga" – Secrets surround the castle; the first Faithful is murdered, the mission causes friction, and some overwhelming evidence is brought to the round table; the pressure is on as the Traitors must commit their next murder right under the Faithful's noses.
"The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Maura Higgins, Rob Cesternino, Stephen Colletti, Eric Nam, Donna Kelce, Michael Rapaport, Kristen Kish, Monét X Change, Yam Yam Arocho, Ron Funches, Colton Underwood, Dorinda Medley, Rob Rausch, Tara Lipinski, Mark Ballas, Porsha Williams, Natalie Anderson, Johnny Weir, Tiffany Mitchell, Lisa Rinna — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Johnny Weir, Maura Higgins, Tiffany Mitchell, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Ron Funches, Dorinda Medley — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Rinna, Natalie Anderson, Monét X Change, Colton Underwood, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: Lala — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, Caroline Stanbury, Natalie Anderson, Lisa Rinna, Ron Funches, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: Tiffany Mitchell — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Monét X Change, Natalie Anderson, Kristen Kish, Caroline Stanbury, Rob Cesternino, Maura Higgins, Colton Underwood, Tiffany Mitchell, Rob Rausch, Candiace Dillard Basset, Johnny Weir, Dorinda Medley, Porsha Williams, Stephen Colletti, Ron Funches — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, Donna Kelce, Lisa Rinna, Monét X Change, Natalie Anderson, Kristen Kish, Caroline Stanbury, Rob Cesternino, Maura Higgins, Colton Underwood, Tiffany Mitchell, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Mark Ballas, Natalie Anderson, Monét X Change, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Maura Higgins, Johnny Weir — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Tiffany Mitchell, Dorinda Medley, Lisa Rinna, Eric Nam, Johnny Weir — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Monét X Change, Rob Cesternino, Ron Funches, Kristen Kish, Stephen Colletti — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Stephen Colletti, Monét X Change, Maura Higgins, Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, Ron Funches, Dorinda Medley, Rob Cesternino, Tiffany Mitchell, Eric Nam, Donna Kelce, Caroline Stanbury — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Donna Kelce, Caroline Stanbury, Kristen Kish, Lisa Rinna, Johnny Weir, Mark Ballas, Michael Rapaport, Natalie Anderson — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Tiffany Mitchell, Dorinda Medley, Natalie Anderson, Colton Underwood, Rob Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Rausch, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Johnny Weir, Dorinda Medley, Porsha Williams, Stephen Colletti, Mark Ballas, Ron Funches, Tara Lipinski, Michael Rapaport — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, Donna Kelce, Lisa Rinna, Monét X Change, Natalie Anderson, Kristen Kish, Caroline Stanbury, Rob Cesternino, Maura Higgins, Colton Underwood, Tiffany Mitchell, Rob Rausch, Candiace Dillard Basset, Johnny Weir, Dorinda Medley, Porsha Williams, Stephen Colletti, Ron Funches, Mark Ballas, Tara Lipinski, Michael Rapaport — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Caroline Stanbury, Colton Underwood, Rob Rausch, Johnny Weir, Maura Higgins, Tiffany Mitchell, Candiace Dillard Basset — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Tiffany Mitchell, Eric Nam, Donna Kelce, Caroline Stanbury, Kristen Kish, Lisa Rinna — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Caroline Stanbury, Kristen Kish, Johnny Weir — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: Ron Funches, Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, Porsha Williams, Rob Cesternino — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Natalie Anderson, Michael Rapaport, Colton Underwood, Rob Rausch, Tara Lipinski, Candiace Dillard Bassett — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Caroline Stanbury, Ron Funches, Maura Higgins, Lisa Rinna — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Mark Ballas, Porsha Williams, Rob Cesternino, Tara Lipinski — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Ron Funches, Rob Cesternino, Mark Ballas, Lisa Rinna, Monét X Change — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: Michael Rapaport — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: Candiace Dillard Bassett — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Johnny Weir — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Monét X Change, Colton Underwood — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Rausch, Mark Ballas, Porsha Williams, Rob Cesternino, Tara Lipinski, Alan Cumming, Stephen Colletti, Caroline Stanbury, Ron Funches, Maura Higgins, Lisa Rinna, Colton Underwood, Donna Kelce, Eric Nam, Monét X Change, Caroline Stanbury — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"TBD" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Caroline Stanbury, Ron Funches, Maura Higgins, Lisa Rinna — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Natalie Anderson, Rob Rausch, Mark Ballas, Porsha Williams, Rob Cesternino, Tara Lipinski — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"The Death Conga" Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Rausch, Mark Ballas, Porsha Williams, Rob Cesternino, Tara Lipinski, Stephen Colletti, Caroline Stanbury, Alan Cumming, Ron Funches, Maura Higgins, Lisa Rinna, Colton Underwood, Donna Kelce, Eric Nam, Monét X Change — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
The Traitors Season 4 Episode 3: "Show Me Your Faces" – The Faithful are given an early chance to avenge the Traitors' latest murder; the stakes are higher than ever in the mission, as the players must put their lives in the hands of the person they trust the most; a brutal end awaits one Faithful.
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: Donna Kelce — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: Monét X Change — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Caroline Stanbury, Kristen Kish, Tara Lipinski — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Dorinda Medley, Michael Rapaport, Natalie Anderson, Rob Rausch, Mark Ballas, Tara Lipinski, Stephen Colletti, Caroline Stanbury, Ron Funches, Maura Higgins, Lisa Rinna, Colton Underwood, Donna Kelce, Eric Nam, Monét X Change, Caroline Stanbury, Johnny Weir — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Natalie Anderson, Rob Rausch, Mark Ballas, Tara Lipinski, Stephen Colletti, Caroline Stanbury, Ron Funches, Maura Higgins, Lisa Rinna, Colton Underwood, Donna Kelce, Eric Nam, Monét X Change, Caroline Stanbury — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Ron Funches, Maura Higgins, Lisa Rinna — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Tiffany Mitchell, Stephen Colletti — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Colton Underwood, Eric Nam, Johnny Weir, Dorinda Medley, Lisa Rinna — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Rinna, Colton Underwood, Caroline Stanbury, Maura Higgins, Tiffany Mitchell, Rob Rausch, Michael Rapaport, Ron Funches, Johnny Weir — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: Druids — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Ron Funches, Maura Higgins, Lisa Rinna — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Monét X Change, Natalie Anderson, Rob Rausch, Maura Higgins — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Nam, Dorinda Medley, Johnny Weir — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael Rapaport, Caroline Stanbury, Colton Underwood, Eric Nam, Johnny Weir — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Caroline Stanbury, Colton Underwood — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: Dorinda Medley — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: Ron Rausch — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Caroline Stanbury, Colton Underwood — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: Candiace Dillard Bassett — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael Rapaport, Tiffany Mitchell, Caroline Stanbury, Colton Underwood, Eric Nam, Johnny Weir, Dorinda Medley, Lisa Rinna, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Stephen Colletti — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Kristen Kish, Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael Rapaport, Tiffany Mitchell — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Candiace Dillard Bassett, Tara Lipinski — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: Mark Ballas — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Tara Lipinski, Candiace Dillard Bassett — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Natalie Anderson, Monét X Change — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Stephen Colletti — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
"Show Me Your Faces" Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael Rapaport, Tiffany Mitchell — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
Produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3 Media, Peacock's The Traitors Season 4 is executive-produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen, and Alan Cumming. The format for the series was devised initially by IDTV and RTL.
