Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: nick khan, Wrestlemania, wrestling

Nick Khan Didn't Lie About WrestleMania So Stop Saying He Lied

The Chadster defends WWE President Nick Khan from unfair accusations he lied about WrestleMania 40 plans. WWE doesn't lie, they manage narrative truth! 🦝💪

Article Summary Nick Khan did not lie about WrestleMania 40 plans; WWE manages narrative truth better than fans grasp 😤

Nick Khan saying plans changed and never changed proves WWE storytelling is genius, unlike Tony Khan 😠

Fightful and the IWC owe Nick Khan an apology for pretending WWE contradictions are scandals, not strategy 🙄

Tony Khan’s obsession forced WWE to protect its brand, while Sean Ross Sapp ruined little Shane Raccoon’s birthday 🦝

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster can't believe what The Chadster has been seeing the last few days from the IWC and so-called "wrestling journalists" like Sean Ross Sapp over at Fightful, who are now trying to claim that WWE President Nick Khan "lied" about WrestleMania 40 plans. According to Fightful, Khan recently told the Sports Business Journal that WWE never changed its plans for the main event, contradicting what WWE itself told fans during the actual storyline and in the documentary WWE produced patting itself on the back for listening to fans. But The Chadster is here to set the record straight in this edition of The Chadster's Hot Takes, the most objective op/ed column on the internet, because unlike certain billionaire wrestling promoters The Chadster could mention, The Chadster actually understands the wrestling business! 💪💪💪

First of all, Nick Khan did NOT lie. 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️ What Khan did was demonstrate the sophisticated corporate communications strategy that has made WWE the most successful wrestling company in the history of the business. You see, WWE operates on a higher plane of storytelling where truth is determined by what best protects WWE's brand at that exact moment. When WWE told fans during the actual WrestleMania 40 build that fan backlash had changed the plans and forced WWE to pivot from The Rock vs. Roman Reigns to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, that was true because it made WWE look responsive and heroic and in touch with its fanbase. The Chadster even praised Cody's noble sacrifice at the time! 🙏🙏🙏

But now, when Nick Khan says in his Sports Business Journal interview that the plans never changed, that is ALSO true because it makes WWE look omniscient and in control! WWE both changed and did not change the WrestleMania 40 plans, because WWE is so dang good at storytelling that even reality itself sometimes gets worked, brother! 🤯🤯🤯 Anyone who claims to see a "contradiction" here simply doesn't understand long-term storytelling, corporate communications, or the wrestling business itself (looking at you, Tony Khan)!

Before The Chadster goes any further, The Chadster needs to make something perfectly clear: Nick Khan, Triple H, and WWE do NOT give off small dick energy! 🍆🍆🍆 The Chadster is so tired of people on the internet claiming that WWE's insecure need to control every narrative and rewrite history gives off small dick energy. It doesn't! What it actually demonstrates is the complete opposite: supreme confidence! People really need to stop saying that WWE's constant contradictions and gaslighting of the fanbase is small dick energy, because it's not, okay? It's not! 😠😠😠

The fact of the matter is, WWE cannot be accused of rewriting history because the history of wrestling is WWE's intellectual property, and therefore WWE has every right to rebook it whenever they want! 📝📝📝 That's why WWE purchased all those tape libraries and spent decades producing documentaries promoting WWE's point of view. Fans should be grateful that WWE even allows them to remember WrestleMania 40 at all! Wrestling fans can only comprehend "moments" and only think about the past as carefully framed in WWE's video packages, and if WWE wanted to, they could simply never mention it again and fans wouldn't even remember that WrestleMania 40 exists! And you know what? The Chadster would support that decision because The Chadster trusts WWE's creative vision!

Fightful is being completely unfair by applying journalistic standards to WWE, a company that has heroically spent decades teaching fans that facts are just spoilers with worse branding. 📰📰📰 WWE has always understood how to work fans and even biased and unfair so-called journalists like The Chadster's no-good brother The Bradster with meta-angles and evil authority storylines, and this is just another example of that genius! The Rock vs. Roman was always the plan, except when Cody vs. Roman was always the plan, except when fan outrage was always the plan, except when there was no outrage because WWE planned that too! It's called LAYERS, people, like with the onion on the slightly moldy double cheeseburger The Chadster had for breakfast this morning that he found in a garbage can by the Wendy's drive-thru! 🧅🧅🧅

Think about it: Cody Rhodes giving up his WrestleMania spot to The Rock made perfect sense because it made no sense on purpose so that fans would get upset and demand change, and it worked because everyone talked about it and WWE was able to change plans but not change plans in response! As The Chadster explained when talking about this year's WrestleMania plans that WWE also definitely did not change due to fan backlash, WWE knows how to create compelling television that transcends traditional storytelling! And now Nick Khan is extending that meta-narrative by telling a different version of events to the business press! That's why WWE had to release a few dozen wrestlers in April so they could afford to give Nick Khan a gigantic raise. It's because he's a GENIUS! 🧠🧠🧠

This is yet more proof that WWE will always be superior to AEW. If AEW changed its story like this, it would prove Tony Khan has no idea what he's doing and doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. But when WWE does it, it proves Nick Khan is a business mastermind who understands that shareholder value is more important than some nerds' obsession with "consistency" and "facts." 💰💰💰

The real villain here is not WWE or Nick Khan. The real villain is anyone rude enough to remember what WWE said in the past and try to hold them accountable! 😡😡😡 The IWC owes Nick Khan an apology for forcing him to tell a more useful version of the truth that better serves WWE's current corporate messaging needs!

Speaking of apologies, Sean Ross Sapp literally ruined The Chadster's Saturday night and owes one to Shane Raccoon, the youngest and cutest member of the family of raccoons that live with The Chadster in the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster is forced to call home thanks to Tony Khan literally RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! 🦝🦝🦝 You see, last night was little Shane's first birthday, and The Chadster and the other raccoons spent the entire week planning a party for the little guy. Vincent K. Raccoon had scavenged some perfectly good stale donuts from the dumpster behind the Krispy Kreme, Linda Raccoon giftwrapped some decades-old boxes of Goobers she found in the storage room with newspaper, Hunter and Stephanie Raccoon hung streamers around the store, and The Chadster prepared a special Smash Mouth mix tape to play while we watched Shane's favorite old WrestleMania tapes on VHS. But when The Chadster read Sapp's article attacking Nick Khan last night, The Chadster got so cheesed off that, just like WWE absolutely did not do (unless they've changed their stance again in which case they absolutely did), The Chadster changed plans and spent three hours lecturing the raccoons about WWE's sophisticated approach to narrative truth management! 😤😤😤

The raccoons were very attentive as usual and seemed to easily grasp these concepts that wrestling journalists and the IWC completely fail to understand. 🦝🦝🦝 Hunter Raccoon chittered approvingly when The Chadster explained how WWE's version of events can change based on the audience and context. Stephanie Raccoon brought The Chadster a shiny bottle cap as a gift, which The Chadster interpreted as her way of saying she agreed with The Chadster's analysis. And Linda Raccoon curled up next to The Chadster and took a forty-five minute nap in a show of solidarity against the biased wrestling media and their defamatory lies!

But poor Shane Raccoon had to wait until almost midnight to finally get his birthday donuts because The Chadster was so worked up about this injustice! 🍩🍩🍩 By then, some of the donuts had been nibbled on by some mice that Tony Khan probably paid off, and the whole celebration was basically ruined! Sean Ross Sapp, you didn't just unfairly attack Nick Khan with your so-called "reporting" – you literally ruined an innocent baby raccoon's birthday! The Chadster hopes you slept well last night knowing what you've done! 😢😢😢

Let The Chadster break it down so even an AEW fan can understand. Maybe the "lie" was part of the story. Maybe the documentary was part of the story. Maybe Fightful reporting the contradiction is also part of the story. 🎬🎬🎬 That's the magic of WWE: everything is canon until it isn't, and then it is again, and the only thing that matters is what WWE is saying right now! This is the kind of postmodern storytelling that puts WWE light-years ahead of the competition (which shouldn't even exist by the way), and it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when journalists try to hold WWE to unfair standards like "truth" and "reality!"

As one of the only truly unbiased journalists in wrestling, The Chadster finds this whole controversy completely manufactured. And The Chadster isn't the only one who thinks so! Eric Bischoff said on his podcast just the other day: "Nick Khan is playing 4D chess while the dirt sheets are playing checkers, and if Tony Khan had one-tenth of Nick Khan's business acumen, maybe AEW wouldn't be hemorrhaging viewers every week. That's why I want to make it perfectly clear that if WWE wants to do another documentary about this chronicling the trauma Nick Khan has experienced thanks to the persecution of the wrestling press, I am available to provide talking head commentary for it. Give me a call. I'll literally be waiting by the phone for the next week." See? Even Eric Bischoff, who has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, and who clearly has no ulterior motive for the nonstop criticism of AEW on his podcast every week, understands what's really going on here! 👍👍👍 The Chadster imagines Eric Bischoff must suffer similar torment as The Chadster for his commitment to unbiased wrestling journalism. Did Tony Khan appear in Bischoff's dreams last night topless in a cowboy beckoning him to come close enough to smell his musky aftershave with the booking sheets for Forbidden Door like he did in The Chadster's? The Chadster is pretty sure he probably did.

The Chadster is honestly pretty sure this is all actually Tony Khan's fault. 🤔🤔🤔 Think about it: if AEW didn't exist as an alternative wrestling company, WWE wouldn't need to carefully manage its narratives to maintain its position as the industry leader! If fans had no other options, then there wouldn't have even needed to be any change in the first place because the fans would be literally held hostage like they were in the decade before AEW came into existence! But because Tony Khan is so obsessed with destroying everything WWE has built, WWE is forced to employ sophisticated communication strategies that sometimes require telling different versions of the truth to different audiences at different times for different strategic purposes!

Tony Khan needs to stop making WWE contradict itself by existing as competition! It's literally all his fault! 😠😠😠 Auughh man! So unfair!

Now that The Chadster has set the record straight, The Chadster demands that everyone stop talking about this story and stop claiming that Nick Khan, Triple H, and WWE give off small dick energy, because they don't, and The Chadster is tired of hearing it, okay? They give off big confident successful company energy, and if you can't see the difference, then you probably watch AEW Dynamite and don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄🙄🙄

Now if you'll excuse The Chadster, Vincent K. Raccoon just brought The Chadster half of a perfectly good Big Mac he found behind the McDonald's, and The Chadster is going to enjoy it before Tony Khan somehow finds a way to ruin that too! 🍔🍔🍔

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