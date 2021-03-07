So this weekend in The Walking Dead universe brings us the 18th episode of the 10th season (or the second episode of the six-episode Season 10C) "Find Me," directed by David Boyd and written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews. This time around, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) are out on a routine mission that leads to some personal insight into Daryl's time alone while searching for Rick, the growing tension between the long-time friends, and the role Leah (Lynn Collins) plays into Daryl's backstory. We've posted our 15 spoiler-free thoughts on the episode here and we'll have our full review up later tonight- but for now, we thought we would have a little fun looking at 10 Daryl hook-ups we would've liked to have seen- followed by a full preview for "Fine Me."

First, a couple of things just so there's no confusion. We love the motherly/sisterly/friend evolution that's taken place between Daryl and Carol, and McBride's been robbed of nomination and awards more times than we care to count. That said, we have never and will never see the two in any kind of romantic way. Sorry, it just doesn't work for us. But if it makes any difference, we never bought into the whole push for Daryl and Beth (Emily Kinney) either. Here's a quick, down-n-dirty look at who would be an interesting pairing with Mr. Dixon, listed in no particular order, accompanied by a quick pitch why they work (yes, we know some of them are dead- just having a little fun):

Connie (Lauren Ridloff): When you can make writing on notepads vibe flirty and sexy…

Maggie (Lauren Cohan): Serious power couple with interesting chemistry before Maggie took off.

Gamma (Thora Birch): Both know how to wear dirt well, have that "dead sibling" and brooding bond.

Leah (Lynn Collins): [SPOILERS]– Trust us on this one for now.

Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green): The pairing that we put on par with Rick/Michonne for building the TWDU.

Alpha (Samantha Morton): Just f*****' with 'ya to see if you're paying attention.

Michonne (Danai Gurira): Would be "The Walking Dead" universe's version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Rosita (Christian Serratos): Would take the award for the hottest, steamiest pairing.

Jesus (Tom Payne): Only downside? Between the two, shower drains constantly clogged with hair.

Princess (Paola Lázaro): The perfect combination of rough backstory and manic energy for super-serious Daryl.

The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 18 "Find Me": An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest. Directed by David Boyd and written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for the final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?