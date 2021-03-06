The Walking Dead S10E18: 15 Spoiler-Free Thoughts on "Find Me"

Welcome back to another round of spoiler-free thoughts on the newest episode of AMC's The Walking Dead Season 10C- the six "extra" episodes serving as a bridge between the 10th and 11th seasons as well as filling in gaps in the post-Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) time jump. As will be the case the whole season, AMC+ subscribers will be getting their hands on the episode early (on Thursday) while the formal premiere happens on Sunday nights over on the cable side. So to be fair, what we're doing is offering a SPOILER-FREE quick rundown of what went on in our heads as we were watching the episode. If there's something too juicy to be able to work some word magic around, we'll be honest and drop in one of these: [SPOILER] and if it's a good quote then you can be assured that we will offer absolutely no context whatsoever. On Sunday night, we'll go live with a fleshed-out, spoiler-filled review.

Directed by David Boyd and written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews, "Find Me" finds Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) out on a mission that leads to insight into Daryl's time alone searching for Rick, the growing tension between the long-time friends, and the introduction of Leah (Lynn Collins) into the story. Just to be clear, what you're about to read will make so much more sense when the episode airs- but for now?

1) There's nothing more uncomfortable than when one person doesn't realize that the other person isn't in the mood for their crap- and would like to be alone.

2) Even Dog gets a tragic backstory?!

3) "Everything that's good in the world isn't on our side anymore."

4) Reedus pulls off a look of shocked, tragic recognition that resonates.

5) Mother Nature whips up some serious symbolism and force-feeds it to Daryl

6) Wow. Primal Scream. That threw me.

7) "She lived here?"

8) Collins has a moment early on where Leah's entire backstory plays out on her face, without a single word uttered.

9) "Only if you let it."

10) Reedus and Collins' chemistry hits you from the jump and doesn't stop.

11) So apparently a fish is some kind of anniversary present in a post-walker world, huh?

12) "My brother."

13) Well. That happened. And for some time, it seems.

14) "You don't need to ask my permission to move on with your life."

15) Interesting contrast between some advice given during the time jump and if that same advice was used by the person offering it later on.

The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 18 "Find Me": An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest. Directed by David Boyd and written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for the final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?