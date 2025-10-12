Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E06 "Contrabando" Preview; S04 Look

Along with our preview for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E06: "Contrabando," we have a Season 3 finale preview and a look at Season 4.

Thanks to New York Comic Con (NYCC) weekend, we have an extra special preview for AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 to pass along. Along with an overview, images, and trailer for this weekend's episode (S03E06: "Contrabando"), we also have an early look at next weekend's season finale (S03E07: "Solaz del Mar") and a "video postcard" from Reedus and McBride from the set during the filming of the fourth and final season.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Ep. 6: "Contrabando" Preview

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 6: "Contrabando" – Daryl and Paz in Barcelona; Carol and Antonio face the fallout of Solaz. Written by Marta Gene Camps, here's a look at the official image gallery that was released:

Lines will be drawn… and alliances will be tested. 😳 Don't miss the penultimate episode of #DarylDixon Season 3 this Sunday on AMC & AMC+. pic.twitter.com/3yeC7VUnx2 — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The third season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

